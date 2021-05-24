Sociable and kind mother with ‘innate sense of style’

JUNE HOLT and her husband Alan were both from London.

They met when they worked at Heathrow Airport, where she was in customer services for British Airways and he was a terminal controller.

Mrs Holt was crowned Miss British European Airways in the Sixties for her “innate sense of style”.

After getting married, the couple moved to Lambridge Wood Road in Henley and then to Rotherfield Peppard. They had one daughter, Claire.

Dr Knight said: “I was very lucky growing up as my mum worked for British Airways and we would be able to travel a lot.

“They loved doing that and meeting people — they were very sociable and kind people.”

Dr Knight met her husband Richard through friends in Henley and they were married at Stonor Park just six weeks after her father passed away. She said: “It was hard losing my dad and my mum found it hard as well and she moved back to Henley.

“They were sociable as a couple and when he died she became more involved at Phyllis Court Club and in playing bridge. She had a sharp, bright mind. Richard and I lived in Milton Close before moving to Britwell Salome and having the boys but we’ve always stayed close by and always popped in and out of Henley.

“Richard popped in most days and my mum would make him lunch. Her death has had a big impact on all of us as we’re such a small family.”