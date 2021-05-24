Three-party coalition to run county council

THREE political parties have agreed to form a coalition to run Oxfordshire County Council.

The Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors have joined together to form Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance.

It comes after the local elections on May 6 where no party won the required 32 seats to form a majority.

Leaders of the three parties said they would “put differences aside” to deliver on shared policy objectives.

The Conservatives, who were reduced by nine seats to 22 at the elections, remain the largest party and had proposed to share power with Labour but the idea failed to get off the ground.

The Lib-Dems increased their share by eight to 21 seats while Labour won one additional seat to raise their total to 15. The Greens won three seats.

In a joint statement, Lib-Dem leader Liz Leffman, Labour leader Liz Brighouse and Green leader Pete Sudbury said they had developed a “shared vision”.

They said: “We are pleased to have reached agreement to work together at this crucial and challenging moment for our county and the region. We have put party differences aside to develop a shared vision that is underpinned by the principles shared across our manifestos, with climate change and the environment at their heart. We look forward to delivering real and lasting change for the people of Oxfordshire.”

Eddie Reeves, the new leader of the Conservative group, had offered Labour a deal to share power. This would have seen him become leader with Councillor Brighouse serving as his deputy.

Councillor Reeves said the offer to Labour was a 50/50 split on cabinet posts.

Among the Conservative councillors to lose their seats was Ian Hudspeth, who had been leader of the council since 2012.

Mr Hudspeth, who had served as a councillor since 2005, lost his Woodstock seat to Lib-Dem Andy Graham by 168 votes.

The county council is responsible for running services such as schools, social care and libraries.