Four-bedroom converted barn with gardens on three sides and panoramic views

A CONVERTED barn in the hamlet of Hailey, just up the hill from Ipsden, is on the market with Robinson Sherston.

Walnut Tree Barn sits in mature gardens of almost half an acre and enjoys a glorious panoramic view to the south and west across the meadows and woodland of the valley opposite.

Inside, a large vaulted dining/reception hall occupies the centre of the barn, opening on to a family kitchen-breakfast room and with stairs leading up to the galleried sitting room.

The property has four bedrooms, of which the master bedroom is en suite, with a further bathroom and shower room.

Outside, the gardens lie on three sides of the barn and include a parterre garden with lavender enclosed by box hedgerows, a south-facing wall-enclosed terrace and a large expanse of shaped lawn with mature trees and well-stocked beds and borders.

The property also benefits from a detached timber-clad double garage with power, light and water connections.

Walnut Tree Barn has a guide price of £1,850,000. To arrange a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 614000.