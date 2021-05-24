Socially distanced rambles

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with the coronavirus restrictions.

There is usually no limit on the number of walkers but participants must book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: tomorrow (Saturday) 2pm (4.8 miles), meet at Henley town hall for a walk up Happy Valley to Rotherfield Greys. Back via Pack and Prime Lane.

Sunday 10am (12 miles), meet at Nuffield church car park, RG9 5SR, for a walk to Ewelme via Swyncombe and back via Potters Lane and Harcourt Hill. Bring a picnic lunch.

Wednesday 10.30am (three miles), meet at the Flower Pot, Aston, for a walk along the riverbank towards Hurley and back. Limited to 12 walkers.

Wednesday 11am

(6.5 miles), meet in layby at the southern end of Exlade Street, RG8 0UA, for a circular walk via The Almshouses and Cane End. Picnic stop with views of Mapledurham House.

Thursday 9.30am

(14 miles), meet in Church Road, Cadmore End, for a hilly walk with 2,200ft of ascent. Bring a picnic.

Thursday 10.30am

(5.3 miles), meet at Henley town hall for a walk along the Thames to Aston. Back over hills and fields.

For more information, visit the group page at www.ramblers.org.uk