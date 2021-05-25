‘Merry Wives’ still has one part to cast

A YOUNG actress is being sought to play the only part in a summer Shakespeare production that has not yet been cast.

The Garden Players are returning to Stubbings House at the end of July with their production of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Chairman Steve McAdam said: “We have a great cast but there is one part not yet cast — that of Anne Page, a nice part for a young actress.”

Featuring one of the Bard’s greatest characters, Sir John Falstaff, the play is a comedy that follows the fat knight’s attempts to restore his fortunes by seducing two wealthy married women, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page.

But when the two wives get together, they devise their own plan to teach Falstaff a lesson.

Meanwhile, three other suitors are vying to win the hand of Mistress Page’s lovely daughter, Anne.

Anyone interested in auditioning for the part is asked to email the play’s director John Timewell at j_timewell@outlook.com. Alternatively, call 01628 522854 or 07751 468065.

Rehearsals are currently being held via Zoom, but after June 21 normal rehearsals will be held up to three times a week.