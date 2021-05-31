A weed by any other name is a plant in the wrong spot…

IF you are anything like me, you’ve walked right past them, stepped on them or haven’t even noticed them. They were merely some greenery that you glanced at while on a walk.

Or perhaps you have noticed them and are annoyed by their presence — they are invading your garden space and you want to get rid of them.

I’m talking, of course, about weeds.

One of the reasons gardeners abhor weeds is because the roots anchoring them to the soil are strong and fibrous. These roots can grow to an amazing depth and are very hard to eradicate — even if part of a root is left in the soil, that will be enough for it to sprout again.

Weeds can also proliferate by means of rhizomes, which are in effect, underground stems.

Rhizomes grow horizontally, sprouting roots and shoots as they go along, which is why an area that looks like it has several different plants may just be the shoots of one plant growing from a rhizome. When the weed dies down in the winter, the rhizomes lurk beneath the soil, safe from freezing temperatures and waiting for spring’s warmth and sunlight in order to shoot again.

Other weeds, such as bindweed, reproduce abundantly with the help of thigmotropic movement.

This is a twining response that occurs when tendrils are stimulated by touching objects such as fences and other plants, enabling weeds to climb and cover walls and hedges to seek the light, often where you don’t really want them.

There is no doubt that weeds can be troublesome to farmers and gardeners alike, but have you ever really looked at these weeds, or better yet, named them? As A A Milne said, “Weeds are flowers too, once you get to know them.”

I have to confess that I have pulled many weeds in my life without even thinking about it. They were competing with the flowers in my beds and I wanted them gone. But when I started my nature project during lockdown (sending out a nature email daily to my neighbours and friends), I had a really good look at weeds and discovered that they are just plants growing in the wrong spot. Many are very beautiful and lots of them are edible or useful for medicinal purposes.

Some weeds are toxic, or even poisonous, so be very careful to correctly identify them before trying to pull or eat them. One definition of a weed states that it is “A pernicious pest, usually characterised by the ability to reproduce abundantly.” Yes, weeds do seem to have the power to multiply, especially where they are unwanted. But many of them are the food plants of butterflies and moths, as well as animals. They all do have a purpose and a certain beauty.

L F Young sums it up very well:

When life is not coming up roses

Look to the weeds

and find the beauty hidden within them.

It may surprise you to know that some weeds can be beneficial to your health when drunk as a daily tonic or tea, or made into soup. (Always check about the toxicity of any plant that you plan to use for culinary purposes!)

Once you’ve checked that it’s okay, select young plants that are growing in areas well away from roads and farms to exclude any contaminants.

To make tea or a tonic, wash the leaves carefully, place them in a pot and pour boiled water on top. Infuse for 10 minutes to one hour, strain and drink.

For soup, add fried onions, garlic and stock to the clean young leaves, cook until soft and then blend until smooth. Again, do confirm that any plant you are using for food is edible.

Have a look at the weeds featured on these pages and discover some facts that you may never have considered.

It might change your mind about weeds, or at least the ones not growing in your own garden…

