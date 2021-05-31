Star-crossed lovers are racing the clock

AN actor who has worked with the Shakespeare’s Globe company since 2001 is among the cast of an open-air production of Romeo and Juliet coming to Caversham Court Gardens on Monday evening.

Colin Hurley’s stage career also includes stints with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He will play Capulet in Monday’s production, which starts at 7.30pm and will offer an Elizabethan take on one of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies.

Featuring an eight-strong international cast, the show is being staged by the 60 Hour Shakespeare company in aid of the Earley charity Daisy’s Dream, which specialises in helping children and families affected by life-threatening illness or bereavement.

As the name suggests, the company give themselves the challenge of staging the production from scratch in less than three days.

Director Gavin Leigh said: “Our company performs with professional and amateur actors from around the world, who are cast from open auditions, to raise money for charity.

“60 Hour Shakespeare’s mild inspiration is the rehearsal time available to actors in Shakespeare’s day.

“The diary of a manager at an Elizabethan theatre revealed that a company of actors might have put on 40 plays in a year — and that these had to be rehearsed in a matter of days. The outdoor playhouses, including the Globe and Swan, made for visceral acting.”

On Monday night, the audience will be plunged back into Elizabethan times by the company’s novel interpretation of Romeo and Juliet.

Gavin added: “Until 1558 the Catholic Queen, Bloody Mary, sat on the English throne and burnt hundreds of Protestants at the stake.

“Queen Elizabeth I returns England to a tolerant Protestant country, but it remains riven and a young Protestant woman is determined to marry a Catholic.”

Monday’s show will be performed in front of a live audience as well as being live-streamed on YouTube.

For more information and to book, visit www.

60hourshakespeare.com or www.eventbrite.co.uk