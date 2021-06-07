Volunteers thanked

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has offered her thanks to the thousands of volunteers across the district.

Sue Cooper was speaking during the 37th annual Volunteers’ Week, which ends on Monday.

The council’s community hub team worked with volunteers as part of its covid-19 response, co-ordinating emergency food deliveries and collections of prescriptions and providing calls and a voice to speak to for those in need.

Councillor Cooper said: “Thank you almost doesn’t seem enough but from all of us at South Oxfordshire, we send our biggest heartfelt thank-you to everyone who has volunteered during this incredibly hard year and to those who continue to do so.

“Without your time and dedication, much-needed good causes and charitable organisations wouldn’t be able to reach as many people as they do.

“From volunteers who give their time to work with heritage, nature and the environment to others that help children and vulnerable residents, you make such a difference.”