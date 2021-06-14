County’s top boutique restaurant

THE Cherry Tree in Stoke Row has won an award.

The Brakspear pub, which is run by newlyweds Dan and Natalie Redfern, was named best boutique restaurant in Oxfordshire in this year’s national Prestige Awards, which honour small and medium-sized businesses.

It was nominated anonymously by a customer and then named the winner based on positive reviews and its strong social media presence.

One post said: “The folks have worked so hard to make this a great place to go, building their vegetable garden during lockdown and supporting the local community in the process.

“It's clear that this is a happy place for many people and well done to Dan and his team.”

Mr Redfern had no idea about the award until the judges contacted him on the eve of his wedding. The awards ceremony will take place in September.

Mr Redfern said: “We were over the moon because it’s a reflection of the hard work that we’ve put in.

“There were no comments from the judges, other than to confirm that we’d won, so I’m looking forward to finding out more.” Last year the pub won Brakspear’s best garden of the year award while Mr Redfern was shortlisted for licensee of the year by the British Institute of Innkeeping.

He said: “We don’t go chasing awards and simply focus on offering the best service to our customers but it’s fantastic that people want to recognise us in this way.”