Joan Dibley — March, 1930-June 6, 2021

JOAN DIBLEY, who has died at the age of 91, will be remembered in Binfield Heath as a kind and gentle soul who loved animals.

Joan and her late husband Denis moved to the village from London in the late Fifties.

They bought a plot of land in Kiln Lane and had a house built, which they named Maumay after their mothers, Maud and May.

Their new garden included an old Bramley apple tree and one day there was a man in the garden picking the apples.

It was the village tree and he always picked the apples, he told them.

Denis worked for the US Government at BBC Monitoring at Caversham Park while Joan was the secretary at Shiplake Primary School. She remained at the school long after her children, Stuart and Lesley, left for Gillotts in Henley.

As well as secretarial work, she helped the children learn to read. In later years, she worked at the Mace shop in the village, at the bottom of Heathfield Avenue.

She also worked for a time in the advertising department of the

Henley Standard, where Lesley was news editor. She also worked in a cancer charity shop in Henley for many years as a volunteer with her great friend Jo Mills.

Joan was a great knitter and was a member of the Dunsden knitting group, which she loved. She was happy to walk there from Binfield Heath as she had never learned to drive.

She enjoyed the village flower show, entering knitted items, and was a keen member of the WI.

And she loved animals. In her last years living in Kiln Lane after Denis’s passing, she got a lot of comfort from the red kites which learned to recognise her as she walked home through the woods.

The birds would sit in the trees and whistle until she threw them bits of Waitrose chicken.

Thighs, of course, and organic because “it is better for them”.

Her antics even won her a spot in the Waitrose magazine.

Joan developed dementia and spent her last two years in a care home in Maidenhead where she sadly died on June 6.

She leaves her brother Gordon, who lives in America, children Stuart and Lesley, daughter-in-law Carole, son-in-law Chris, grand-daughters Charley, Toni and Jessica and grandson Edgar. She was very proud of them all.