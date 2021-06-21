Thief’s trip from Henley to Australia via prison ship

EXACTLY 193 years ago today, Charles Dell boarded the prison hulk Leviathan at Portsmouth.

A striking figure at just under 6ft and apparently well-nourished at the time of his arrest, the 24-year-old groom left behind his parents and several siblings.

His father, Samuel, was a master wheelwright in Reading and there were older brothers who were probably better placed to take over the family business.

Five months earlier, Dell had been arrested at the Two Brewers public house in Wargrave Road, Henley, after the landlord’s son became suspicious.

Dell had arrived at the inn at about six o’clock on the evening of Saturday, February 23.

He brought with him a brown gelding which the landlord put into the stables.

Dell claimed that his master, a horse dealer at Oxford, had instructed him to wait at the inn until he arrived at noon the next day to collect the horse and take it to Abingdon fair.

However, on the Sunday morning, the landlord’s son James Gibbs overheard Dell offer another patron a “ride out” on the horse, presumably with a view to buying it, during the afternoon.

This did not add up. If Dell’s master was arriving at noon to take the horse to Abingdon, how could Dell offer that same horse for a ride in Henley during the afternoon?

Gibbs, himself landlord of the Angel Inn at Remenham, returned to the Two Brewers early on Monday morning before Dell had surfaced.

Having told his father not to allow Dell to remove the horse from the stable, Gibbs informed the magistrate, fetched a constable and detained Dell and the horse.

That same evening, Uxbridge coach-master William Tollitt received a letter explaining that his gelding, missing since the morning of February 23, may have been found.

Tollitt himself had never seen the horse, so he took his son Joseph with him to Henley the next day to identify it. Joseph testified in court: “I am the prosecutor’s son and know this gelding. It was kept in the stables at Hanwell [Middlesex]. I saw it safe on Friday night about half-past seven o’clock. I drove it down in the coach that night.

“I went on to Uxbridge but left the gelding at the King’s Arms public house at Hanwell. It was missed afterwards and I found it at Gibbs’ on the Tuesday following and knew it to be the same.”

Asked to explain how the horse came into his possession, Dell claimed: “I was going down to see Mr Tollitt as I was out of service.

“I stopped just by Hanwellgate… A man came up and asked if I was out of place. I said ‘yes’. He said if I would take a horse to Uxbridge he would pay me for it. I said I could not take it down for less than 30 shillings and he offered to pay me for it.

“Next morning he gave me another horse and told me it belonged to a Mr Crab of Oxford, and told me to take it there.”

More convincing was the testimony of Tollitt’s ostler John Waite.

He said: “On Friday night, I left this gelding in the stable, at twenty minutes to ten o’clock, with other horses. It was tied up with a halter in the usual way; I locked the stable door. I went there again about half-past five o’clock in the morning, found the door open and this gelding gone.

“There are two doors to the stable; one was bolted inside and the other locked. The one which I had bolted inside was wide open. There is a window with a slide to it, which was not fastened. A person could get through the window, open the door and lead the horse out.”

Because the theft took place in Middlesex, Dell was tried at the Old Bailey. On April 24, 1828 he was sentenced to death, commuted to transportation for 21 years.

On June 18, he was moved from Newgate prison in London to the Leviathan in Portsmouth. Convicts sentenced to transportation were sent to hulks, old or unseaworthy ships, generally former naval vessels which had been stripped of their masts, rigging and rudders and instead fitted with prison cells.

Moored in rivers and harbours, they were close enough to land for the inmates to be taken ashore to work.

Although originally introduced as a temporary measure, the hulks quickly became a cost-efficient, essential and integral part of the British prison system.

Convicts were washed, inspected and issued with clothing, blankets, mess mugs and plates. They were allocated to a work gang. They spent 10 to 12 hours a day working on river-cleaning projects, stone collecting, timber cutting and embankment and dockyard work while they waited for a convict transport to become available.

Typically, each hulk held between 200 and 300 convicts in dire conditions. Disease was rife and spread quickly as there was no way to separate the sick from the healthy in the cramped conditions.

This meant mortality rates were high, with about one in three inmates dying on board.

After nine months on the hulk, Dell was transferred to the convict ship Waterloo, which departed for Australia on March 12, 1829, carrying some 180 convicts.

After a 16-week voyage, on July 9 the ship arrived at Port Jackson in Sydney.

Dell was immediately assigned to the charge of former convict Andrew Coss, an Irish-Catholic publican at the Punch Bowl public house in Cambridge Street in the Rocks area of Sydney.

Only a small percentage of convicts were kept confined; most worked for free settlers, former convicts or the authorities.

Convicts rarely served their full term and could qualify for a “ticket of leave”, certificate of freedom, conditional pardon or even an absolute pardon.

This allowed convicts to earn their own wages and live independently.

Convicts sentenced to seven-year terms could qualify for a ticket of leave after four years, while those serving 14 years could expect to serve between six to eight years. “Lifers” could qualify for their ticket after 10 or 12 years.

Andrew Coss had gained a conditional pardon, giving him the freedom to work and live within the colony until his sentence expired.

He was granted 50 acres of land in September 1820. By then a growing number of freed convicts had been appointed to positions of trust and responsibility and Coss even served on coroner’s juries a couple of times.

Coss’s establishment, the Punch Bowl, dated from about 1813. It was a long, low, white-washed, rubble-stone house with a gabled roof of shingles. Simple square chimneys at the southern end to the rear of the house suggest the taproom and kitchen respectively.

The sign outside had the name of the house depicted in pictures — a bowl with two ladles — and hung from a pole at the front.

Employers like Coss did not have to pay their assigned convicts for the work they did, but they did have to provide them with food, clothes and somewhere to live.

Some assigned convicts complained to the Government about their treatment, others ran away.

However, other assigned convicts were well looked after by their masters and some even stayed on as paid workers once they had finished their sentence.

Dell appears to have moved on from the Punch Bowl because in 1844 he was living on the other side of the Blue Mountains in Bathurst, 200km west of Sydney.

Bathurst is the oldest inland town in Australia, founded in 1815. Here, Dell died in January 1844, aged 40. He was buried in Kelso Anglican cemetery, five years short of finishing his sentence.

No other Dells are buried in the cemetery, suggesting that Charles did not marry and he never saw his parents again.

