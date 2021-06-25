Sue Ryder won’t fund or build new hospice

SUE Ryder has refused a request to build or pay for a new hospice in the Henley area following a meeting with campaigners.

The charity said it had responded to demand by closing its inpatient unit at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed in March last year.

Chief executive Heidi Travis also said it wasn’t responsible for hospice provision but would liaise with the Oxfordshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, which is proposing to have two NHS hospice-style beds at Wallingford Community Hospital.

Ms Travis and chief operating officer Alan Bowers met town councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Ian Reissmann privately on Tuesday in response to their campaign for more beds.

The councillors want a share of the proceeds from the forthcoming sale of the old hospice to go towards building a new one with six to 10 beds within the

27-acre grounds or for Sue Ryder to provide a plot there so another provider can build a hospice.

The Grade II listed property is expected to be put on the market for £20 million. Alternatively, the campaigners wanted Sue Ryder to contribute £5million towards a new £12million hospice elsewhere.

Cllrs Gawrysiak and Reissmann say they were disappointed at the result of meeting but will keep pressing the case for more beds, which they say is backed up by families who say Joyce Grove offered a lifeline when their loved ones became ill and they would have struggled without it.

They want the charity to ask every patient if they would have preferred a bed had this been an option.

Sue Ryder says its outpatient palliative care “hub” in Crowmarsh is proving increasingly popular.

The charity has been invited to send representatives to a public meeting of the Townlands Steering Group, an advisory committee to Henley Town Council which Cllr Reissmann chairs, on Wednesday and it is considering this. The campaigners have pledged to scrutinise the commissioning group’s claim that only two beds are needed locally.

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “Ms Travis and Mr Bowers insisted that the sale of Joyce Grove wasn’t driven by the need to fill a financial black hole so there should be no issue with a portion of the proceeds going back into the community.

“Patients still get fantastic care from its nurses in their homes but I know for a fact that some would benefit from a stay in a bedded unit, as would their families.

“When somebody is dying, it puts enormous pressure on loved ones and a stay of two or three weeks can offer vital respite. We still desperately need something to take that strain off.

“We told them the suggestion that need is decreasing is blatantly ridiculous considering that hospices are still active in other areas. We’re not special or different from anywhere else.

“We still have hope that both Sue Ryder and the commissioning group will step up to the challenge of meeting the true level of need.”

Cllr Reissmann said: “We explained that the community was deeply concerned about the lack of beds. Joyce Grove had 12 beds for a population of 140,000 people until recently and that very quickly went down to nothing.

“We accept that Sue Ryder still provides a range of services but they maintained the need for beds had significantly reduced by the time of closure and said a hospice would need more like 14 or 15 beds to remain viable. They were very clear that provision is the commissioning group’s job and we pressed them on this, arguing they should be involved in ensuring need is met.

“When we asked them whether the drop in bed occupancy was down to a genuine lack of demand or just them closing beds so that people didn’t get their first choice of service, they didn’t have an answer.

“They were also completely firm that building a new hospice was something they couldn’t or wouldn’t do.

“Looking forward, we hope the commissioning group will continually assess the need for hospice beds and will seek assurances that it will flexible on this once an initial figure is established.”

Sue Ryder didn’t wish to comment after the meeting because it was private.

But a spokeswoman did say: “The inpatient bed closures at Nettlebed were closed after careful monitoring and consideration of occupancy levels, referral levels and patient demand.

“If a patient did not want to receive ‘hospice at home’ care from Sue Ryder, they would have been referred to a Sue Ryder inpatient ward or a partner local hospice.

“We closely monitor ‘preferred place of death’ data for all of our patients and it shows a clear trend of our patients dying in their preferred place with the type of care they requested.”

Sue Ryder says it shut Joyce Grove because it couldn’t sustainably run a hospice in an historic building not built for the purpose and it gradually reduced the number of beds because referrals were dropping.

The virtual public meeting on Wednesday will begin at at 6.30pm. To view it, visit https://bit.ly/3wCyMUs