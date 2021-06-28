Young soprano’s solo outing with orchestra

A YOUNG soprano who first started singing with the Henley Youth Choir just four years ago is to perform solo with the town’s symphony orchestra next weekend.

Elenor Vockins, 18, from Russells Water, has just taken her A-levels at Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow.

In the autumn, if all goes well, she hopes to read German and Italian at Oriel College, Oxford.

She was previously a pupil at Gillotts School in Henley, which was how she came to be recruited by the youth choir.

“I remember they came to the school trying to get some of us to join the choir, so I joined,” says Elenor, who adds that it was only at this point that she really discovered singing as an interest.

“The youth choir introduced me to a lot of different types of music that I hadn’t really been exposed to before, particularly classical. That’s how I got into it.

“I loved the youth choir. I’ve moved on now, unfortunately — I’ve outgrown the age limit, but I would still be there if I could.”

Once established as a member of the senior youth choir for ages 12 to 17, it didn’t take long for Elenor’s talent to be spotted.

In February 2018 she made her solo debut at one of Henley pianist Anita D’Attellis’s series of winter recitals in Wallingford.

Shortly afterwards, she was invited to perform at the Chiltern Arts festival. “That was one of my first concerts outside of the Henley Youth Choir,” says Elenor. “We sang Pie Jesu in a group of four.”

The following year she was invited to perform with the Aliquando Chamber Choir when it staged Mendelssohn’s Elijah at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

And as part of the Garsington Opera Youth Company, she sang in the 2018 production of Eliza and the Swans followed by 2019’s The Happy Princess.

“I was part of the chorus — I think I had one line as a maid,” laughs Elenor.

Some young singers might have found the transition from choral to solo singing nerve-racking, but Elenor seems to have taken it in her stride. “The youth choir gave me so many opportunities to perform,” she says. “But I just remember, I wasn’t nervous about singing solo — I think it was just more excitement that I’d found something that I really enjoyed.”

The past year has been a challenging one, but Elenor has continued to study and rehearse.

“Obviously the live performance element was lost over the past year but there have been a lot more opportunities online,” she says.

“I was really lucky to get involved with an online masterclass with the international soprano Lisette Oropesa and I was lucky enough to sing with her as a soloist. We sang something from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro and she coached me on that for around half an hour with an online audience, so that was really exciting.”

With university beckoning, both the languages Elenor has chosen to read are well used in opera.

“I definitely chose them with singing in mind,” she says. “Hopefully, after university, I’m planning to study singing at a conservatoire and those two languages are really useful — along with French, which I’m hoping to pick up as well at some point.”

Next Saturday (July 3), Elenor will be performing three arias with Henley Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Ian Brown, at Christ Church in Reading Road.

The concert, which starts at 7pm, is the orchestra’s first since March last year. Titled New Beginnings, it will open with Brahms’s Variations on a Theme by Haydn and close with Bizet’s Symphony in C.

The three arias for soprano and orchestra that Elenor will be singing are Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro from his 1918 opera Gianni Schicchi, Song to the Moon from Dvorak’s Rusalka, and Poor Wandering One from Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.

“Especially after the last year, it’s just so important to keep opportunities alive for both performing and listening to concerts in Henley,” says Elenor.

“I’m just so excited to sing with the orchestra and I know that they are really happy to be able to perform in their home town after 16 months of being away.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £8 for students and under-16s. For more information and to book, visit www.henleysymphonyorchestra.co.uk