Enjoy the poetry of glorious summer flowers in the Chilterns

TO me, June represents everything that is wonderful about an English summer.

Drifts of wildflowers decorate roadside verges and chalky downland, strawberries are at their juiciest, days are at their longest and birds are feeding their new fledglings, who are calling from leafy branches.

Everywhere you look the perfection of the natural world at its most fruitful time of the year is evident.

And even though William Shakespeare was talking about Bottom’s somewhat questionable experience with Titania when he wrote the following lines, I always think of them as describing the glory of a midsummer’s day in the countryside because it really is like a dream:

“I have had a most rare vision. I had a dream, past the wit of man to say what dream it was… The eye of man hath not heard, the ear of man hath not seen, man’s hand is not able to taste, his tongue to conceive, nor his heart to report, what my dream was.”

The flowers that bloom in June do seem to inspire the poetry that is inside all of us. And while I wouldn’t subject you to any of my own verses, I’m going to include a few here that will put you in the mood to read about all these wonderful flowers now blooming in the Chilterns.

Robert Bridges (1844-1930) included several of the flowers on these pages in his wonderfully evocative poem The Idle Flowers. Here is a selection of verses:

And by the dusty road

Bedstraw and Mullein tall,

With red Valerian

And Toadflax on the wall…

Yarrow and Chicory,

That hath for hue no like,

Silene and Mallow mild

And Agrimony’s spike…



Pale Chlora shalt thou find,

Sun-loving Centaury…

Oberon and Titania’s troubles and the antidote to witchcraft are celebrated in the very long but evocative poem Nymphidia by Michael Drayton (1563-1631). This comes at line 390:

Therewith her Vervain and her Dill,

that hindereth witches of their will…

My two favourite June flowers are mentioned at the end of this poem by Tessa Ransford (1938-), published in Shadows from the Greater Hill in 1987:

The hawk alone is steady,

keeps position despite the gale

to pinpoint a victim



and far below

grasses tinge in flower:

harebell, yarrow, lady’s yellow bedstraw Among the rangy thistles and fatted doves.

These verses of the poem Meadowsweet by William Allingham (1824-1889) describe one of its uses:

There, once upon a time, the heavy King

Trod out its perfume from the Meadowsweet,

Strown like a woman’s love beneath his feet,

Amy Lowell (1874-1925) wrote this of wild mignonette in her poem Merely Statement:

You sent me a sprig of mignonette,

Cool-colored, quiet, and it was wet

With green sea-spray...

You said: “My sober mignonette

Will brighten your room and you will not forget”.

The common poppy is perhaps best known as a remembrance flower for those who fought in the two world wars due to the immortal lines penned by John McCrae (1872-1918) in his poem In Flanders Fields:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row….

The poem ends with:

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

Finally, some verses from Mary Webb’s (1881-1927) poem Foxgloves:

The foxglove bells, with lolling tongue,

Will not reveal what peals were rung…

Quite forgotten, in the wood,

Pale, crowded steeples rise...

Never any wind can ring them,

Nor the great black bees that swing them —

Every crimson bell, down-slanted.

Is so utterly enchanted.

And I am utterly enchanted by the June flowers that are all around me in the Chilterns. Take a long walk in our gorgeous countryside at this most glorious time of year.

©2021 Linda Seward