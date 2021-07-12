Under-used hospital beds may go to fund hospice-style care

FOUR “under-used” hospital beds in Henley could be scrapped to fund two new hospice beds elsewhere in South Oxfordshire.

The Oxfordshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group wants to install the new beds at Wallingford Community Hospital.

They would replace the six which were lost when Sue Ryder shut its inpatient unit at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed in March last year, leaving no hospice places anywhere in the district.

The commissioning group says two is enough because most patients will continue to use Sue Ryder’s outpatient palliative care “hub” at Battle Barns in Crowmarsh Gifford.

The charity opened the hub in April 2018, saying surveys showed most people wanted to die at home so bed usage was dropping and it was financially unviable to keep the hospice beds.

The commissioning group, which is responsible for health services across Oxfordshire, says it would monitor use of the new beds and could add more if there was demand.

The beds, which could be operational within months, would be run in partnership with Sue Ryder, which would handle admissions and discharges and provide nurses, and the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for mental health and social care provision.

Doctors from surgeries across the district and their out-of-hours counterparts would provide medical care and the unit would also offer physiotherapy and family, spiritual and psychological support.

Any additional savings made by closing the hospital beds would be spent on other health services.

The four beds are based at the Chilterns Court Care Centre, which is part of the £16 million “health campus” off York Road, which opened following the redevelopment of Townlands Hospital in 2016.

They are leased from the Orders of St John Care Trust, which operates the care home, but the commissioning group says they are often empty so the money would be better spent elsewhere.

The beds are attached to the hospital’s rapid access care unit, which treats patients who are well enough to walk but need more care than a GP can offer. When the redevelopment of Townlands was being discussed, the commissioning group wasn’t proposing any beds to replace the 14 at the old hospital’s Peppard Ward, which typically had high occupancy rates.

But it was forced into a rethink after the Save our Beds campaign in which more than 2,500 protestors marched through the town in July 2015.

Now the commissioning group says the four beds have not been well used because the mostly elderly patients who would have used them are being adequately cared for by the new hospital as outpatients at home.

A meeting of the Townlands Steering Group last week heard that occupancy rates averaged just three per cent between early 2018 and early 2020.

This dropped to zero in 2020/21, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns with additional restrictions for the medically vulnerable.

Dr Ed Capo-Bianco, locality director of the commissioning group, said GPs across the Henley area were confident that scrapping the beds wouldn’t adversely affect patients. Those still needing “step-up” care could be offered a bed at Wallingford or Didcot Community Hospital.

Dr Capo-Bianco, a partner at Goring and Woodcote’s joint surgery, said inpatient admissions at Joyce Grove were relatively constant between 2016 and 2018, averaging 110 annually, but then dropped to 85 in 2019 and 15 in 2020.

Usage of its community services, not including the hub, increased from 228 patients annually in 2016 to 435 in 2019.

Those using the hub, which has a telephone line offering advice and home visits, increased from 140 in its launch year to 184 in 2019.

Campaigners say this doesn’t prove there was less demand for hospice beds because prospective inpatients may have been deliberately excluded by the charity, a claim denied by Sue Ryder.

Dr Lisa Silver, of Nettlebed Surgery, who worked at the hospice for 25 years, said: “My impression was that there wasn’t a reduction in demand for inpatient beds but rather the emphasis was that patients should remain at home rather than being admitted.

“This led to the apparent reduction. Patients dying at home are supported by Sue Ryder very ably but many of the tasks that would have been carried out by the Sue Ryder doctors now fall to GPs.

“This work is unfunded and has a distinct impact on GPs’ workload as prescribing to this group of frail patients is time-consuming and complex.”

Henley town councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the steering group, said: “Many people suspect that the two-bed limit isn’t down to an absence of need but an absence of provision.

“Two new beds would be better than nothing and are therefore welcomed but there are still concerns because Joyce Grove had 12 beds originally and that need will not be wholly met by the other services being proposed.”

He asked for reassurances that more beds would be added at Wallingford if demand increased.

Henley town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak added: “Two beds is not enough for a huge area that stretches between Oxford, Wallingford, Caversham and Thame.

“I would urge the commissioning group to do all it can to gauge relatives’ and patients’ views.

“I know end-of-life care is a very sensitive subject so it must be done with compassion but everyone currently using Sue Ryder’s outpatient service must be asked: ‘If you had been offered inpatient care in your last days, would you have taken it?’”

Peter McGrane, clinical director of Oxford Health, said: “If we were having to increase hospice beds at Wallingford on a long-term basis, we would need to have further discussion with Sue Ryder. However, I’m confident that the package we’ve discussed is adequate and I’m not anxious from a clinical perspective.

“Sue Ryder has proactively sought feedback about its provision and there are no concerns at the moment. At present, 90 per cent of its patients were able to die in their preferred location.”

After the meeting, Cllr Reissmann said: “We’re still concerned about how the need for hospice provision in South Oxfordshire is being measured because some questions weren’t answered in as much detail as we would have liked.

“We will be going back to the community and our GPs to consider how to respond more fully to these plans.”

Cllr Reissman, who led calls to save the beds at Townlands, said he wasn’t concerned by the prospect of losing the four at the care home.

He said: “Those beds have been consistently underused for at least the past 18 months.

“The decision not to provide beds at Townlands initially provoked great concern but the reality turned out to be quite different once it opened.

“We recognise that the commissioning group needs to get value for the money it spends.”

Henley MP John Howell called the proposal a “dynamic arrangement, not a static one based on usage of the beds”.

He said: “I don’t blindly accept everything the commissioning group tells me but you’ve got to take a professional view and challenge things constructively, which I always do.

“I think Wallingford is a suitable location as the group must consider everyone’s needs.

“Although I campaigned for beds at Townlands in 2015, you can’t dig your heels in and insist that nothing ever changes.

“We believed it was a good idea at the time but if the beds are not being used, we should make the most effective use of resources.

“I suspect usage of the beds is low because of how well the hospital has managed people at home, which would show it has enjoyed great success at integrating health and social care.”

The seven “intermediate care” beds at Chilterns Court, which are for NHS patients coming from other hospitals, are not affected by the proposal.