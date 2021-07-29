Covid cases falling again

THE number of coronavirus cases in the Henley area has fallen slightly after increasing for more than a month.

Laboratory or lateral flow device tests have reported 408 new infections in the past seven days compared with 425 the week before that and 329 prior to that.

The infection rate is now just over 287 cases per 100,000 of the population while the total number of cases since the start of the outbreak is 7,942.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test has risen from 164 to 166 while there have been 225 deaths where the illness was listed as a cause.

In the past week there were 33 new infections in Henley itself, 12 in Shiplake and Binfield Heath, one in Sonning Common and Kidmore End, 15 in Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, 12 in Watlington and Nettlebed, 23 in Benson and Crowmarsh and 93 in Caversham and Emmer Green.

The Hart and Bell surgeries in Henley have now fully vaccinated 75 per cent and 65 per cent of their adult patients respectively.