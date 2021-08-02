Finally, a plug-in that looks and acts the part

LONG before Wordsworth wandered there lonely as a cloud, the Lake District must have been a rural idyll of unimaginable peace and

tranquillity.

The branding of the name Wordsworth is now, as one would expect, everywhere in the Lakes yet even today tourism cannot detract from this national treasure’s consummate beauty.

A great way to get there — and to tour around — is by car as we did last week in a surprisingly economical and stylish Škoda Octavia.

This fourth-generation Octavia was the sporty version — the Škoda Octavia vRS iV Hatch — and looked the part in its Meteor Grey livery. The economical bit came to the fore because the car was a plug-in hybrid.

I have waxed lyrical in previous columns about the extraordinarily good engines that power Škoda models. This 1.4 TSI 245PS plug-in hybrid version was no exception.

The Octavia has been the enduring heartbeat of Škoda for more than 60 years. This all-new fourth generation version raises the bar in terms of technology, practicality and space.

What impressed me most was the plug-in hybrid aspect of this model. I have not been the greatest fan of the plug-in hybrid in general, preferring the self-charging hybrid. However, on this trip, which amounted to driving hundreds of miles, at last I could see the great value of the plug-in hybrid.

Key to this was the fact that I was able to keep the 13 kWh battery topped up each night at the place where we were staying by plugging into a domestic charger on site.

The Octavia’s engine technology did the rest. Hybrid mode — selected on the wide-ranging driving mode menu — enables cooperation between the car’s two engines so that they are used simultaneously.

Or, the hybrid technology activates either the internal combustion engine or the electric motor only. It gets more sophisticated than that but what is quite startling is that if you run the car in hybrid mode and keep the 13 kWh battery topped up you can achieve great miles per gallon.

Although the range of the electric motor from the battery does not seem much (up to 32 miles with CO2 emissions of approximately 30g/km) I found it paid dividends to keep the battery topped up to maximise mpg (official figures on the combined cycle: 256.8-176.6mpg).

So what about the rest of the car, as the technology seemed to me to be the star attraction of the Škoda Octavia vRS iV Hatch.

Well, it was a sports hatch, so displayed those attributes, too: accelerating in sport mode from 0-62 mph in 7.3 seconds, and continuing to a top speed of 139mph.

If you wish to drive fast then the progressive steering that comes as standard and dynamic tuning of the sports suspension cater for “energetic driving styles”.

The beauty of this car is that not only does it look the part but can act the part too, with its black 19in alloy wheels as standard, brake calipers in red and black vRS rear spoiler on the hatchback sports version.

Inside the car was comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. The predominantly black interior is nevertheless cool.

The three-spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel has the vRS logo and features paddles for operating the inimitable, standard six-speed DSG gearbox.

The front sports seats are upholstered in black fabric, while optional Ergo seats come with leather upholstery as well as seat-depth adjustment.

The seats have a vRS logo and coloured decorative stitching in red or silver-grey making this a smart, stylish interior.

There was also plenty of space available for luggage for a week’s stay away from home. The boot swallowed luggage for two with ease.

Having driven this car at length (good distances on motorways in heavy traffic and around the Lake District) I rate the new Octavia vRS — the first vRS to be offered with a plug-in drivetrain — a runaway success.

While I still might argue that the paraphernalia that comes with all plug-in cars can be cumbersome on this trip the technology demonstrated by the Škoda Octavia vRS iV Hatch was convincing. There was also none of the concern one might have with all-electric versions over range.

The Škoda Octavia vRS iV Hatch plug-in model proves that you can have great looks with sporty attributes, comfort and economy while fulfilling motorists’ wishes to be more

eco-friendly in their driving habits.