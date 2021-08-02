Divorce, beheaded live musical tour

HIT musical show SIX returns to the Oxford Playhouse this summer as part of a new UK tour.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX has the wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an

80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

The performance is set at a pop concert which is part of the #DivorceBeheadedLive tour.

The songs from the show have been streamed more than 238 million times on Spotify and Apple Music.

The touring Queens will be played by Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard) and Elèna Gyasi (Catherine Parr). They will alternate with Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee and Harriet Watson and Natalie Pilkington.

The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

The show previously visited Oxford Playhouse in autumn 2019 with sell-out performances.

SIX was originally a student production at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 by actor and musician Toby Marlow, who is from Henley, and Lucy Moss, where it was nominated for the inaugural Musical Theatre Review Best Musical Award.

The show then transferred to Broadway after sell-out runs in Chicago and Boston. Back in London the show was nominated for five Olivier Awards in 2019.

Tickets for SIX at Oxford Playhouse costs from £10 and are available from 01865 305305 or at www.oxfordplay

house.com