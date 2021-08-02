Learning to ride my bicycle

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
AN outdoor performance of the book I Love My Bike will be staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on August 14 at 11.30am.
This 45-minute family show begins with author Simon Mole running through his picturebook where he recounts the thrill of riding a bike for the first time.
The performance leads to some fun (and quite silly) games such as a spin the word wheel and a pedal power challenge to unlock your creative powers.
Mole is a poet and theatre-maker who has shared stages with John Cooper-Clarke, Kate Tempest and Simon Armitage.
Tickets cost £12 (£10 U16s) and family and friends (four people) £40. Suitable for ages four and above. Visit www.nordenfarm.org
02 August 2021
More News:
Woman finds 70-year-old photo of her brownie pack
A FORMER member of Goring brownies has unearthed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say