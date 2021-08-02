Learning to ride my bicycle

AN outdoor performance of the book I Love My Bike will be staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on August 14 at 11.30am.

This 45-minute family show begins with author Simon Mole running through his picturebook where he recounts the thrill of riding a bike for the first time.

The performance leads to some fun (and quite silly) games such as a spin the word wheel and a pedal power challenge to unlock your creative powers.

Mole is a poet and theatre-maker who has shared stages with John Cooper-Clarke, Kate Tempest and Simon Armitage.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 U16s) and family and friends (four people) £40. Suitable for ages four and above. Visit www.nordenfarm.org