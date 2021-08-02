Drage and McIlwraith

JOSEPHINE DRAGE and Andrew McIlwraith were married at St Peter’s Church in Slinfold, West Sussex, on Saturday, July 17.

The bride, who is the daughter of Christopher and Lisa Drage, was raised in Henley.

She wore a silk gown by Suzanne Neville.

The groom is the son of Christopher and Elizabeth McIlwraith, from Horsham, West Sussex.

The bridesmaids were Frances Drage, Amy and Hannah McIlwraith and Sarah Pick. The maid of honour was Catherine McGrath.

The best man was Anthony Biggs and the ushers were Benjamin Drage, Craig Morgan, Ralph de Freitas and Hugo Bravery.

The service was overseen by Rev Sandra Hall.

There was a reading of On Your Wedding Day given by Angela Clarke and a Bible reading (1 Corinthians 13) by Michael Drage.

The hymn Shine Jesus Shine was sung by the church choir.

The couple will live in Windsor.