Pupils celebrate top exam marks despite pandemic chaos

SCHOOLS are celebrating record A-level results despite a year of disruption and closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 45 per cent of entries nationally were awarded either an A* or A compared with 38.1 per cent in 2020.

This year's marks have been awarded through teacher-assessed grades overseen by examination boards who have adjusted the final figures where necessary.

The rise has been fuelled partly by a record-breaking increase in grades awarded by independent schools, where just under 40 per cent gained the top A* mark compared with 27.4 per cent in 2020 and 16 per cent in 2019.

At Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green, just under 52 per cent of all grades awarded were either an A* or A while 72 per cent were between A* and B.

High achievers included Rachel Nelson, 18, of Uplands Road in Caversham, who scored three A*s in history, art and English literature and will now be studying history at the University of Sussex.

She said: “I think I worked pretty hard and it feels good to have got these grades. It was difficult because it's hard learning by yourself during the lockdown.”

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “We couldn't be more pleased with our students' success because their plans were turned upside down by the pandemic.

“There has been talk of ‘grade inflation’ by teachers but none of ours had to be marked down on assessment because we know our kids and our processes are pretty rigorous.

“There's a lovely atmosphere today and it's so nice to see the smiles on the students' faces.”

At the Oratory School in Woodcote, 73 per cent of all grades were either an A* or A while 89 per cent were between A* and B and 98 per cent were between A* and C.

This is the last year that all A-level pupils will be boys as the independent Catholic school became co-educational in September.

Conor Evans, 18, of Greys Road in Henley, got an A* in maths and As in economics and physics. He will be spending a gap year in New Zealand before heading to Loughborough University to study economics and finance.

He said: “I was very worried before I opened my envelope but ecstatic when I saw the grades as they were well above what I needed. I haven't called my parents yet but I'm sure they’ll be over the moon.”

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “I'm delighted for these young people as they have had an incredibly difficult year, as have their contemporaries up and down the country.

“It’s fantastic to see all their hard work and resilience being rewarded with these amazing results and the fact that they're getting into the universities they wanted.”

Deputy head Matt Syddall added: “They've done well considering that their assessments took place over a longer period than usual - it was six weeks whereas the typical exam period is more like a month.”

Meanwhile, 72 per cent of grades at the independent Queen Anne's School for girls in Caversham were either an A* or A while 99 per cent were between an A* and a C.

This year, 35 per cent of all exams sat were in science, technology, mathematics or engineering subjects, with 52 per cent of these resulting in an A* or A.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “Despite the many challenges thrown at these young people in the past 18 months, they have thrived both inside and outside of the classroom, showing a remarkably positive attitude to their learning and true resilience.”