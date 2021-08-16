Don Steptoe — January 24, 1932-August 1, 2021

DONALD FREDERICK STEPTOE was born on January 24, 1932 at 12 Greys Road, Henley, to Arthur and Margaret Honeyman Steptoe.

Arthur (Bill) Steptoe’s family came from Nettlebed while Margaret was originally from Fife in Scotland and had met Arthur while working at Huntercombe Hall.

Don enjoyed an idyllic childhood in a Henley far removed from what the town is today.

As a child during the war, he remembered chasing down crashed aeroplanes before the Home Guard arrived.

Don went to Greys Road Primary School and then on a scholarship to Henley Grammar School, where he made friendships that lasted throughout his life.

After school, he started an engineering apprenticeship at Post Office Telephones (now British Telecom) and used to cycle from Henley to Reading every day.

He stayed there for his entire working life, retiring at age 55, and was known as a diligent and conscientious engineer.

He completed two years’ National Service as part of the Royal Signals (due to his engineering background), first at Catterick Camp and then in Egypt and Iraq, where he developed a taste for spicy food.

Don rowed for Henley Rowing Club in the mid-Fifties in both eights (at bow) and coxless fours.

He was also a founding member of Henley Rugby Club. along with several other Henley Grammar School boys, including his lifelong friend Tony Hobbs.

Ever organised, Don and his elder brother wired the original clubhouse and spent many days picking up stones from what are now pristine rugby pitches before the first games could be played.

Later, Don organised the infamous “rugby tours” for the B team.

At 21, Don met Brenda Stone at a dance at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street and started a lifelong romance.

Don and Brenda were married on September 1, 1956 and were the first couple to ever have their wedding photograph published in the Henley Standard.

Immediately after marrying, Don was called up for the Suez Crisis.

The rest of the Fifties was spent working hard, playing rugby and having fun at regattas up and down the Thames.

In the early Sixties, Don and Brenda bought their first home in Tilehurst and in May 1962 Andrew arrived, followed by Debbie in July 1964. Don was a wonderful father, supporting both his children to take up the opportunities he never had, something they are both thankful for.

In his early Forties, Don took up marathon running and, like everything else he tackled, excelled.

In total, Don ran 29 marathons, including the London Marathon in a time of three hours and seven minutes when he was in his early fifties, and was a founder of the Henley half marathon.

Don and Brenda saved their entire life and after his retirement, they embarked on many travel adventures, including Australia, Hong Kong, Russia, Canada, Egypt, America, France, former Yugoslavia, Spain, the Caribbean and Cuba.

Don was interested in politics, music, sport and travel all his life and was a huge collector of books, something he passed on to his daughter.

Ever the maverick, much to the embarrassment (and later pride) of his children, he was the dad who listened to Johnny Cash alongside Tchaikovsky, went to run marathons in Moscow when it was still the USSR and actively participated in causes, including the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Don and Brenda moved back to Henley in 2018 and Brenda passed away in April this year.

As is often the way with very close couples, dad has passed much too soon afterwards.

He has left a huge hole for his children, his grandchildren Brittany, Madelynne and Alex, his broader family and the circle of friends he collected in a life well-lived.

Debbie Walsh (daughter) and Andy Steptoe (son)