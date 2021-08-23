Margery Williams – October 8, 1919 to August 8, 2021

ONE of Binfield Heath’s oldest inhabitants, Margery Williams, died on August 8, just two months before her 102nd birthday.

She was born in Boscombe, near Bournemouth, on October 8, 1919 to Robert and Eva Harraway.

She lived with her brother, Bert, for a number of years and looked after her mother while working as a clerk at the Royal Victoria Hospital, which is now part of the Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

She particularly enjoyed working on the maternity ward, although she did not have any children of her own.

After her mother died, she joined a Christian travel group based in Bournemouth and she met her husband Ray while on a trip to Austria.

On arriving in Binfield Heath, Margery was happy to babysit local children, including Christian Bale, who became an actor and went on to star in three Batman films.

She always said: “I didn’t have any children of my own but used to enjoy looking after the children in the village.”

Mr Williams was a very keen fruit and vegetable grower and helped to found the Binfield Heath Flower Show in the Forties.

Margery fully supported him in his involvement for many years.

During her time in Binfield Heath, Margery was heavily involved with the chapel and they, together with the flower show team and the village, contributed to the celebrations for her 100th birthday.

She received 50 birthday cards from friends and family members as well as one from the Queen and a letter from Therese Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

After her 100th birthday, Margery did not always enjoy good health but with the help of some wonderful carers was able to remain in her own home in Gravel Road until February this year.

She then moved to the Huntercombe care home at Nuffield, where she was treated well with kindness and respect.

Margery was a resilient force of nature, always happy and always positive.

Her funeral will be held at Binfield Heath Chapel at 11am on Wednesday, September 1 followed by a burial at All Saints’ Church, Dunsden.

Friends are welcome to join the family at 1.30pm at the Crown in Playhatch for refreshments.

Please advise if you would like to attend so we can cater for the numbers.

Carole Williams