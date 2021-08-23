Schools and students pleased with GCSE results after tough year

PUPILS and schools in the Henley area have celebrated a strong year of GCSE results despite spending most of the academic year in lockdown.

The teenagers didn’t sit any exams but were instead assessed by teachers on a range of evidence, including mock papers, coursework and other classroom assignments.

These were then checked by independent examiners who adjusted grades where necessary.

The results, which were released on Thursday last week, follow a year in which schools were mostly shut between November and March under restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus so students learned remotely.

Nationally, pupils achieved top grades in record numbers with 30 per cent being awarded a grade 7 or above, the equivalent of the older A* and A grade.

The figure for 2020 was 27.5 per cent and in 2019, the last year in which formal exams were held, it was 22 per cent.

High achievers at Gillotts School in Henley included Rufus Tubb, 16, from Caversham, who scored 9s in biology, chemistry, English literature, geography, history, maths, physics and religious studies, 8s in English literature and a 7 in German.

He is yet to choose his sixth-form college but wants to study history, maths and economics.

Rufus said: “I was very pleased with how I did because those results were similar to what I’d been expecting or maybe even a little better. It was a tough year because we never knew what was going to happen next or whether we would be sitting exams until a fairly late stage, which made it all the more stressful although the school was very supportive.

“Our teachers knew it was going to be difficult and gave us all the help we needed.”

Will Bonser, from Binfield Heath, scored 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, maths, religious studies, French, drama, English language and history and an 8 in English literature. He will be studying A-level biology, chemistry and maths at the Piggott School in Wargrave and hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

Will said: “I worked really hard and obviously I was aiming to get as many 9s as possible but I still surprised myself.

“I found lockdown difficult because I’m quite an interactive person and like to have a teacher in the room but I was able to stay motivated because I wanted to do well.

“I’m on holiday on the Essex coast with my family at the moment so we’ll probably have fish and chips on the beach to celebrate.”

The Government has said schools don’t have to publish grades this year because the pandemic had an uneven impact on different parts of the country.

Gillotts is one of several which wouldn’t release their results but headteacher Catharine Darnton said the school was placed in the top 25 per cent of schools nationally, as it had been annually since 2013.

She said: “We’re delighted to have another set of outstanding results. In the truly exceptional circumstances of 2021, our sole focus is on ensuring that students progress successfully to their next stage of education and employment despite the disruption.

“Not only do they leave us with great results, but they have also shown themselves to have all the qualities they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives — kindness, empathy and resilience.

“They have faced incredible challenges over years 10 and 11 with two periods of closure, periods of self-isolation and the cancellation of their exams.

“I thank them all for their commitment and hard work and I am very proud of everything they have achieved.”

Langtree School in Woodcote also declined to publish its figures but said a number of students scored highly and many more exceeded their predicted grades.

Headteacher Simon Bamford said: “We’re very confident in the integrity of the marking process we followed and the grades awarded, which have been moderated internally and are in line with the grades awarded in years when students sat exams.

“We’re immensely proud of their work and achievements, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that students achieved the best results they were capable of and are all able to progress to further education and study.”

At Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green, high achievers included Tom Pasmore, 16, from Caversham, who scored 9s in biology, chemistry, English language, history, maths, PE and religious studies and 8s in English literature, French and psychology.

He will stay on to study A-level biology, maths and psychology and the extended project qualification and hopes to become a physiotherapist.

Tom said: “I was very nervous and unsure what to expect with the new way that they gave results out but I definitely worked hard enough to get these grades.

“The people who really struggled in lockdown deserve this even more and I want to thank all my teachers who helped me to keep going.”

Chloe Gaskall, 16, from Caversham Heights, received 9s in biology, English language and literature, French and geography, an 8 in religious studies and 7s in drama, maths, chemistry and physics.

She will stay at Highdown to study biology, chemistry, geography and psychology at A-level. Chloe said: “I didn’t think I’d be as nervous as I was when I came in today but once I got my envelope and saw everyone I just got on with it.

“I’m very happy and wasn’t expecting five 9s but I did expect to pass. Everything else was a bit of a mystery.

“This year hasn’t been easy but it was the same for everyone and it’s good that we made it through. One minute you were self-isolating and then you were back in school so you had to learn very quickly.

“Now I just want to relax and finish off the summer. I’m going on holiday to the Lake District with my family.”

Oscar Collin, 16, from Caversham, was awarded 9s in chemistry, geography, maths, psychology and Spanish, 8s in religious studies and art and design and 7s in further maths and English language and literature.

He will study A-level art, geography and maths at The Henley College and hopes to then study architecture at university.

Becky Turner, 16, from Caversham, achieved 9s in drama, English language and literature, French, history and religious studies, 8s in chemistry and maths and 7s in biology and chemistry.

She will now study A-level history, psychology and politics at Leighton Park School in Reading. Becky said: “I was pretty confident before today because my predicted grades were what I wanted and I thought I would do well. When I got my results I was very happy.

“I definitely want to go to university but I’m not sure what I want to do after that. I feel lucky because I found studying at home easy and I’ve had access to the right things so I coped well.”

Billy Blackall, 16, from Caversham, achieved a 6 in photography, 5s in physical education, English literature and maths, 4s in history and religious studies and a 3 in science.

He said: “I did far better than I expected and I passed them all apart from science, which I’m really pleased about because I didn’t do that well in my mocks.”

Matt Rodda, MP for Reading East, visited the school on results day to congratulate the students.

He said: “I’m very keen to show my support to young people. They have achieved some amazing results in very difficult circumstances and deserve to celebrate their success after such a challenging year-and-a-half. I want to congratulate the school for what it has done too.”

Icknield Community College in Watlington also declined to release its grades.

High achievers included head boy Alex Wooster, who achieved 9s in all his subjects including geography, biology, chemistry and politics.

He hopes to study environmental science at university after completing his A-levels at Wallingford School.

Alex said: “I feel really happy — I wasn’t expecting this.

“It was hard going from online learning to exams in school with different subjects but spreading them out helped a lot with the pressure.”

Anna Streatfield, 16, achieved 9s in English and French, the subjects she will study at A-level at Wallingford School.

She said: “I was really surprised but happily. Learning from home and then coming back in was a very different experience but I tried working as hard as I could.”

Headteacher Mat Hunter said: “I would like to congratulate all our students on their successes this year which, as always, came in many different forms.

“I am so proud of the determination and dedication our students have shown throughout extraordinarily challenging times.

“Thank you also to the Icknield Community College staff for supporting our students so brilliantly, and to parents and the wider community for working with us to overcome so many barriers over the last two years.”

At Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, 26.17 per cent of all grades awarded were at grade 7 or above while 60.42 per cent were at grade 5 or above.

Standout performers included Isabelle Fulford-Perez, who was awarded eight 9s and two 8s, and Molly Beech, who achieved five 9s, three 8s and one 7.

Isabelle, 16, is going to The Henley College to study maths, further maths, economics and Spanish.

She said: “I was so excited and surprised to get an 8 in French.

“Learning from home wasn’t too bad as I’m quite good at self- management.”

Isabelle also plans to develop her skills as a kayaker. She has been a member of Reading Canoe Club for almost three years.

Daniel Hughes, 16, from Emmer Green, scored seven 9s and two 8s and said he was shocked.

He said: “I knew I would do well but nowhere near as well as this. I am particularly pleased with geography and maths as these are my A-level subjects.

“I’m proud that I did everyone in my family proud.”

Daniel will now attend The Henley College and hopes to study environmental science at university.

Kimi Boche, 16, from Caversham, is moving to France to study an international baccalaureate after receiving a 9 in French.

He said: “I also got 8s in food tech and maths and a 7 in physics — I’ll take that.

“I am now going to study six subjects in France, which are taught in English. I’m excited about that. Learning from home wasn’t all bad and I tried to stay on top of the work.”

Bertha Bernard, 15, said she was “pretty happy” with her results, particularly in maths.

“I want to go into finance or accounts, maybe even banking,” she said. “I’m the kind of person who always messes around and they don’t expect much from me but in the end I did well.”

Bertha will be studying maths, economics and psychology at Twyford High School in Acton. “I want to do economics as it opens so many doors,” she said. Headteacher Andy Hartley said: “Every member of the Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge family should feel a great pride in the GCSE and BTEC results that the students have received today.

“We would like to thoroughly congratulate our students on their hard work, determination and resilience.

“The uncertainty of the past 16 months must have been incredibly stressful but we are incredibly proud of how our students have managed themselves and stayed engaged across the different periods of lockdown and isolation that they endured.

“These grades demonstrate the positive attitude which allowed them to work hard and progress despite the challenges they faced.

“Our staff were phenomenal during this year and the live lessons, extra catch-up sessions and extra-curricular opportunities really exemplified this.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to the parents who have supported the students and the school so robustly and we wish everyone involved all the best for the future.”

At the Piggott School in Wargrave, 86 per cent of pupils achieved five or more 4s or above, including English and maths, compared with 88 per cent last year and 85 per cent in 2019.

A total of 91 per cent passed both English language and maths and there was a 100 per cent pass rate in nine other subjects including biology, chemistry, computer science and physics.

Headteacher Derren Gray called the results “outstanding”.

“Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard and this year’s grades are testament to that. The vast majority of students will return in September to study at our sixth form, which is a centre of excellence for academic, applied general and technical learning.

“I would like to thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism. Congratulations to all our students on their richly deserved success and thank you to parents for their unstinting support.”

Of the independent schools, Shiplake College recorded 97 per cent of grades between 4 and 9 while 27 per cent were an 8 or a 9.

Matt Grundy, from Henley, received eight 9s and two 8s while Jamie King, also from Henley, scored seven 9s, one 8 and an A* in his higher project qualification. Gordon Fitzgerald was awarded three 9s, five 8s and an A in his project..

Headmaster Tyrone Howe said: “Congratulations to all the pupils for their excellent exam results, which reflect the focus and strong work ethic that they have shown throughout all the challenges and disruption.

“They responded well to the need to work hard over a long period in order to provide their teachers with strong evidence of their abilities and performance.

“Thank you to those teachers and heads of departments who worked so hard collecting evidence and preparing grades.

“The process added additional pressure on top of everything else but, as we have done throughout, everyone responded so positively and all that hard work has paid off. In short, it has been a superb effort from everyone.”

Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning celebrated its best ever GCSE results, with an overall pass rate of 100 per cent and 85 per cent of grades awarded were a 7 to 9. A quarter of candidates achieved all 8s or 9s.

Thomas Heath, from Charvil, scored nine 9s and two 8s.

He said: “I’m very happy — I was expecting high grades because I’ve worked hard this year but I didn’t expect results this good.”

Scott Yates, director of the middle school, said: “We’re immensely proud of the results that the boys have achieved. It’s clear that hard work leads to excellent results.

“They embraced the challenges of lockdown with focus and good humour and have laid an excellent foundation, which I’m sure will lead to further success.”

Headmaster Pete Thomas added: “Most GCSE courses have been disrupted but the boys coped maturely and worked diligently and their efforts and ability have been rewarded.

“They have certainly shown they can deal with difficulties and I will be excited to see them throw themselves into life in and out of the classroom when they return in September.”

At the Oratory School in Woodcote, 100 per cent of pupils achieved at least five A* to C grades, including English and maths, up on last year’s figure of 99 per cent.

Twenty-three per cent of all grades were a 9, 44 per cent between 8 and 9 and 60 per cent between 7 and 9. Ninety-five per cent were a 4 or higher.

High achievers included Josh Sidhu, from Caversham, who achieved 11 9s.

Oliver Rae, also from Caversham, was awarded five 9s, four 8s and one 7.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “Like their sixth-form counterparts, whose achievements were celebrated earlier this week, these pupils have coped magnificently with the demands of remote learning and other pressures caused by the pandemic.

“These fine grades are a fitting testament to their approach as well as the outstanding work and pastoral care of their teachers and other staff.

“We look forward to welcoming almost all of this year group into our sixth form, where they will be joined by a large number of new pupils.”

At Queen Anne’s School for girls in Caversham, 59 per cent of grades were a 9 or 8 and 100 per cent of grades were a 4 or above.

Grace Pavey, from Sonning, received straight 9s and will go on to the sixth form to study history, English literature and religious studies.

Poppy Winters, from Crazies Hill, achieved eight 9s and an 8 and will now study chemistry,

biology and geography at A-level.

Hettie Walker, from Peppard, scored all subjects between 7 and 9 and will study chemistry, biology and psychology with the aim of studying medicine at university.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “Many congratulations to the girls on their outstanding results but also for their attitude to learning and the wonderful support they have shown each other.

“I’m proud of the tremendous effort that the girls have shown and of the tireless dedication of the Queen Anne’s staff to see them through the many challenges of the last 18 months.”