MP praises helicopter force

JOHN HOWELL spoke during a debate about the Afghanistan crisis in the Commons last week.

The Henley MP praised the efforts of the Puma helicopters from RAF Benson, which have been serving in the country since 2015.

He said: “How do I represent to them that what they have achieved has been a success?

“Yes, they have been involved in anti-terrorism, but they have also been involved in the process of state building. They are an exceptional team who have served well. They have been based at Kabul airport and have provided vital airborne transport. They have done 12,800 flying hours. They have carried 126,000 passengers.

“They have also carried 660,000kg of freight. We will offer our congratulations to them, I am sure, right across the House, for giving so much to that mission.”

Mr Howell also sought to raise awareness for women musicians in Kabul.

He said: “They are completely under threat because the Taliban don’t like music and they really don’t like women playing music.”