Discovering the bees and hoverflies of the Chilterns

I AM a huge advocate of bees and have planted lavender and other flowers to entice them to my garden, writes Linda Seward.

Indeed, I have taken a beekeeping course with my daughter with the intention of starting my own hives.

But I had never really scrutinised the bees themselves, thinking they were all the same. My goodness, once I started studying them, I couldn’t stop. They are so beautiful and so different.

I’ve spent hours this spring and summer watching them gathering nectar and pollen, some moving slowly and deliberately from plant to plant while others skip and hop faster than the eye or camera can see. And don’t get me started on hoverflies! Who knew there were so many different species with such wonderful names, such as the Batman hoverfly or the footballer? You couldn’t make it up. Space does not allow me to cover the entire natural history of these insects but here are a few basic facts.

Honey bees are small and thin with a separation between their head and abdomen. They live in hives numbering tens of thousands, either wild in hollow trees or in domesticated colonies overseen by beekeepers. They are great at communicating where pollen can be found through a variety of dances. They form swarms when ready to establish new nests and die after stinging.

Bumblebees are large, hairy and round or oval with no division between head and abdomen. They live in wild nests with a few hundred of their own species, often in a hole in the ground. They store nectar for their own consumption in honeypots. Although I’m featuring only eight here, there are 27 Bombus species in the UK. Bumblebees do not swarm and rarely sting unless goaded but won’t perish as they lack a barb on the stinger.

Bumblebees are excellent pollinators (better at it than honey bees) because many of them are polylectic, feeding on a huge variety of blossoms. Some bumblebee species favour specific flowers depending on the length of their tongues. However, some short-tongued bumble bees have got around the

problem of flowers that hide their nectar deep inside: they become nectar thieves. They simply bite through the petals just above the nectar source and feed through the hole they have made.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t pollinate the flower but it gives them a cheap nourishing meal. Just as there are nectar thieves, there are also cuckoo bumblebees who take after their avian namesakes by laying their eggs in a hive to be raised by the resident workers.

When a cuckoo queen invades a hive, the resident bees are doomed because the cuckoo larvae will consume all the hive’s reserves.

Then you have the solitary bees who live entirely on their own but are gentle pollinators that rarely sting.

Thanks to Karen McCartney, one of the administrators of that site and county recorder of bees for Greater Manchester, for checking this article.

Hoverflies, also called flower flies and syrphid flies, are tiny bundles of hovering beauty, swiftly darting from flower to flower in their search for nectar all summer long.

Living short lives of only a few days to weeks, they are the planet’s second most important pollinators after wild bees. They are so efficacious that some are specially bred to pollinate plants in greenhouses that produce seeds for seed banks.

Hoverfly larvae have eclectic tastes, eating everything from decaying matter in soils and ponds to feeding on aphids and other insects. Because aphids cause so much harm to garden and farm plants, hoverflies can be quite useful in controlling them.

Hoverflies have only one pair of wings as opposed to the two pairs of bees and wasps. Their wings also have a spurious or false vein that is easy to see. More than 270 different species of hoverfly have been recorded in the UK. Although completely harmless, some hoverflies are brightly coloured to mimic bees or wasps in an attempt to fool predators. Ornate body patterns such as spots, bands and stripes of yellow and brown or black are common.

I’ve had considerable help from the people on the Facebook page UK

Thank you to Chris Sellen, an administrator of that site, for checking this article.

The sharp decline in bees and other pollinators like hoverflies is of great concern to scientists and food producers alike. Many factors are triggering this threat to our planet’s ecosystems. Pesticides are a major contributor, as is the loss and fragmentation of habitat. Wildflower meadows are disappearing at a fast rate, to be replaced by monocrop agriculture. Global warming is another factor. Disease and parasites play a role in the collapse of beehives. Research is needed and our bees need help!

