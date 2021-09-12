A FESTIVAL celebrating food and music is coming to Higginson Park in Marlow later this month.

Pub in the Park will feature dishes by top chefs including Tom Kerridge, Atul Kochhar, Chantelle Nicholson, Paul Ainsworth and James Mackenzie.

The event is running from Thursday to Sunday, September 16 to 19, with music on the Thursday and Friday evenings and in the afternoon and evening on the Saturday and Sunday.

Ronan Keating will headline the Thursday night with support from Abba tribute band Björn Again and Rick Parfitt Junior.

On the Friday evening the Lightning Seeds will open proceedings, followed by Tainted Love singer Marc Almond and a DJ set by headliners Basement Jaxx.

The Saturday afternoon session will open with Marlow band Interkoola playing a mix of indie, Britpop and rock classics.

This will be followed by a DJ set from The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club before soul singer Beverley Knight takes to the stage.

Saturday evening’s line-up features Yumi and the Weather, former M People frontwoman Heather Small and headliner Craig David.

On the Sunday afternoon Corinne Bailey Rae is supported by Nerina Pallot and the Paul Dunton Orchestra before Oasis tribute band Noasis, Nineties indie rockers Reef and acoustic singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti close out the festival.

For more information, including menus, visit www.pubintheparkuk.com