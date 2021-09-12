Let's enjoy Great Big Green Week

WHEN is a bee not a bee? Which creature did Charles Darwin say was the most important in the history of the world? What is a beetle bucket?

Find out the answers to these and many more interesting questions at Greener Henley’s stall in Falaise Square on Sunday, September 19 and again at the Great Big Green Bazaar on Saturday, September 25.

At both of these events Greener Henley’s trees group will be there to advise on trees and shrubs that it can supply to increase the biodiversity in your own land, be it a garden, paddock or field.

Talking of biodiversity, have you found a strange toadstool in your garden? Professor Richard Fortey, president of the Fungus Survey of Oxfordshire, will be holding a fungi roadshow at the bazaar to identify any mystery fungi you have come across.

Other stalls will be run by Clean Air for Henley, the Henley Climate Emergency Working Group, Fairtrade, Henley Car Club, Henley Quakers Making Peace With Our Planet, Henley Rotary Club, Sonning Common Green Gym, South Oxfordshire Housing Association, the Swifts Support Group, the Ways & Means Trust /Greenshoots (produce) and Walkers are Welcome Henley. There will be some simple activities for younger folk.

If you are interested in the environment and looking for positive ways you can help reverse the human damage to our planet, come along to any of the events in Henley during Great Big Green Week.

From September 18 to 26 towns and villages across the country are considering the environment and our impact upon it, particularly in the run-up to the very important United Nations conference to be held in Glasgow in November, commonly known as COP26.

Our environment affects everyone and that is why we are asking everyone to get involved.

In Henley we are focussing on what we are doing, individually, in groups or through the town council. One of the things you will notice is that many of the shops in the town are decorating their windows with an environmental theme and if you look closely you will find a picture of a British endangered species.

This is the Family Treasure Hunt for Vanishing Species and there will be maps available at the bazaar and information in next week’s Henley Standard. See how many of the 44 hidden species you can find among Henley’s shops.

If you fancy eating a sustainable menu during the week, the Little Angel, Drifters Coffee Shop, the Geo Café, Sage & Squash and the family-friendly Watercolour Café are all doing something special for Great Big Green Week.

Here are some of the other activities happening:

Sundays, September 19 and 26 — Rev Sam Brewster will be including the environment in his sermon at Trinity at Four, which is held at Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road.

Monday, September 20 — Sarah Cook will be leading a gentle cycle ride for a small group from 9.30am-10.30am. To book a place, please email greenerhenley@gmail.com

Sally Rankin, of Henley Wildlife Group, will lead a guided walk at Gillotts Corner Field from 10am to noon, looking at nature and trees in particular. If you are interested, email s.rankin@btinternet.com

Tuesday, September 21 — This is International Day for Peace and Henley Quakers are marking the day with a quiet “Making peace with our planet walk”, starting at the Friends Meeting House at 10.30am and going via the town hall to arrive at the peace tree in Mill Meadows by 11.30am. Anyone can join at any stage.

Walkers are Welcome are planning a countryside walk with a difference — picking up litter as you go. For more information, email petercstone99@aol.com

Wednesday, September 22 — South Oxfordshire District Council is hosting sustainable business stalls in the town hall.

Sally Rankin is leading a wildlife working party within the town (awaiting confirmation from site manager) from 10am to noon. To register your interest, please email s.rankin@btinternet.com

Thursday, September 23 — Another chance to go on a guided small group cycle ride led by Sarah Cook from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Friday, September 24 — Discover two miles of footpaths within the town led by Walkers are Welcome. Email petercstone99@aol.com

Other groups doing “green” things include the Chilterns Court care centre. The Henley Manor care home’s art club are painting endangered species, Henley Youth Choir are singing about nature in their rehearsals and some Brownies will be making bug hotels. Keep reading the Henley Standard for the latest news.

Diana Barnett