Jo Winter (Woodford) — March 21, 1955-August 13, 2021

JO WINTER (Woodford) née Little, was born on March 21, 1955 in Walthamstow, London, to Joe and Margaret.

She grew up within the sound of Bow Bells with her two brothers.

Her parents divorced when she was quite young so growing up she spent time with both of them separately, learning different life lessons from each.

Gardening with her dad and learning how to share, Jo would always happily share her last sweet, as many people know.

Soon after meeting Jo you would know about her “can do” attitude, which she maintained throughout her life.

Her mum was a pub singer and Jo spent many nights of her childhood in the pubs and clubs of the East End and the natural draw was to the stage. She dazzled Bruce Forsyth with her abilities on a Butlins holiday when he was judging a talent show.

In 1967 she received her break when she starred alongside Tommy Steele in Half a Sixpence.

Dancing her way into the early Seventies, Jo loved her Motown music and spent many nights with friends in Essex going to dances.

In 1975, she turned 21 and was given the devastating news that she had months to live with an incurable form of cancer.

Not to be defeated, Jo went from Basildon Hospital to Bart’s in London where, after a successful operation and cocktails of chemothrapy as a “guinea pig”, she was bunking out of hospital to get her fellow ward mates fish and chips! Her work life wasn’t so much the glamorous stage anymore as she embarked on a new career in finance, starting off at the Japanese bank.

Climbing the ladder, she was soon personal assistant to the chairman of Lloyds Bank, where she met her future husband, Neil.

Leaving the bright City lights behind, Jo’s love for the countryside was born and she moved to Berkshiire and later Oxfordshire and lived on the banks of the River Thames in Henley.

Here she was lucky enough to live in some wonderful properties and talented enough to renovate and create some incredible interiors which were often featured in the pages of Country Life. After some weekend getaways to Gidleigh Park, Jo and Neil fell in love with Dartmoor and went on to share their life between Fingest Manor and the beautiful moorland in Devon.

Jo loved Devon and being around the countryside. She wanted to be active in the community, planting trees with the local schoolchildren. She certainly enjoyed supporting local businesses, although she missed her beloved John Lewis.

Another few blows were heading her way with a divorce followed by a bout of septicaemia but, as Jo did, she jumped right back into the saddle on to the next challenge.

Life back in Henley... the rebuilding of Greys, Rotherfield Greys, which was to be a three-year project.

The estate was run down and unloved when Jo took it on but what a property she created. Plenty of blood, sweat and tears went into bringing it back to life; a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Surrounded by friends and family. she was back, enjoying the regattas and the Henley Festival.

Dancing the night away and singing along to everything is where she met her husband to be, Gary Winter.

After 10 years growing together, travelling the world and plenty of laughs, they finally tied the knot in the Hambleden Valley, where they lived.

On the August bank holiday weekend in 2019 Fingest church came alive with the sounds of joy and laughter as they said their “I dos”.

Surrounded by loved ones, they celebrated into the night at Jo’s much-loved Danesfield House Hotel, overlooking the Thames.

She still had a love for Devon and it wouldn’t be long until she and Gary found their perfect home there.

Another project, of course, but also a place to relax and spend time with their beloved pets and welcome friends and family like the ultimate hosts they were.

After spending Christmas in their new home with fires lit and surrounded by boxes, Jo’s health took a turn for the worse in the spring.

Following four months in intensive care, she was able to return to Devon and, sadly, passed away with her beloved Gary by her side.

A loving wife and friend, she was a caring, supportive, passionate and generous woman who will be missed by many.