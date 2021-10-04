Poor harvest but still optimistic

WE finally finished the harvest on September 3, so just when my last column about combine harvesters was published.

It has been a pretty tedious affair this year, with some crops managing an average yield and others, notably the linseed, being a disaster.

The almost constant dull and sometimes damp weather during August meant crops were slow to ripen and almost impossible to harvest at the optimum moisture content.

We do have the ability to dry grain as it comes into store, which this year was a blessing... well, at least until the dryer caught fire!

With six fire appliances in attendance and some lateral thinking from the farm team, we were able to save most of the crop that was in the dryer. However, it looks as though our aging machine is going to need to be replaced.

Generally, I think most farmers this year are now well and truly fed up with the harvest and are glad to see the back of it.

So on to the next cycle of cropping. We already have a crop of oilseed rape that was sown in mid-August and so far looks to have established well.

There is a very long way to go yet to harvest 2022 but farmers are nothing if not optimistic.

We are currently busy preparing seedbeds for the autumn-sown crops, namely barley and wheat. We haven’t ploughed any ground now for nearly 20 years and operate a system known as minimal tillage.

While ploughing does bury all the remains of the previous crop and any weed seeds left on the surface, it does have negative repercussions.

Ploughing damages the delicate ecosystem in our soils, kills earthworms and allows carbon and other volatile elements to escape into the atmosphere. We like to encourage the worms so that as they live, eat and move through the soil profile, they both cultivate and fertilise our soils.

Apparently, there is a new buzzword, “regenerative” agriculture. I much prefer to describe it as what good farmers have been doing for years. However, we are always learning and I go out of my way to look at new techniques and find better ways of doing things.

We now mostly only cultivate the top 50mm of soil and in some situations, we sow the crop directly into the stubble of the previous crop.

If we find the soil has become compacted then we will carry out deeper cultivations to rectify a problem. The plough can still have a place in certain circumstances as a reset for a particularly bad weed problem.

Good ploughing is a great skill and at this time of year we have traditionally had ploughing matches both locally and nationally. There is even a World Ploughing Match.

Contestants are judged on the straightness of their furrows, how level they leave the soil and whether they have buried all that was on the surface.

Not that many years ago, all the local farms would have turned up with their ploughs to pit their skills against neighbouring tractor drivers in an effort to claim the coveted trophies. With the demise of commercial ploughing, this has now become more of a hobby but is still eagerly contested.

Increasingly, it is carried out with a great collection of vintage machinery working alongside a few modern machines and the highly skilled match ploughmen. Usually there are other attractions too, such as horse ploughing and country pursuits along with craft stalls and refreshments.

This year’s Henley and District Agricultural Association ploughing match returns to our farm on Sunday at Frizers Farm, Sonning Eye.

It has been a miserable couple of years for all of us but with the rural social scene getting off to a good start with the Henley Farm & Country Show last month, it’s nice to be back to something near normal.