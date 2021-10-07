Ballroom for beginners is coming to the town hall

STRICTLY Come Dancing is back on our screens once more and, finally, a new Beginners’ Ballroom dance class is coming back to Henley.

Learning to dance is tremendous fun, great exercise and a way to meet new friends. It is an excellent way to forget the stress of the daily life as you immerse yourself in the next step and the beautiful music.

So why not come and learn Ballroom and Latin American dancing at the magnificent Henley town hall with the Miles School of Dancing?

We have a new Adults’ Absolute Beginners class starting on Monday (October 11).

The class costs £11 per person and solos and couples are all welcome. Don’t worry if you can’t attend the first week, please feel free to join us when you can.

Bookings do need to be made online as we will be limiting the class size due to a certain virus.

Please see our website www.milesschoolofdancing.co.uk for more details on how to book and reserve your space.

Contact Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or look online for more information.