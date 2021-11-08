Come into my parlour, said the arachnid to the diptera..

WALKING in the Chilterns at this time of year, one cannot help noticing the hundreds of spider webs garnishing grass, bushes, fences and trees.

In the early morning, with the sun glinting on dewdrops decorating the webs, it’s impossible not to feel a sense of awe at the beauty of the natural world.

The fact that these stunning webs were constructed by spiders may not endear them to the people who suffer from arachnophobia, but spider observers can rest easy, knowing that no UK spiders are dangerous to humans. Spider silk is not only beautiful with a white or blue sheen but also very strong.

In fact, by weight, spider web silk is five to seven times stronger than steel and quite flexible — it can stretch an additional one third of its length without breaking.

Spider silk is a natural fibre made of protein that starts out as a liquid inside the spider. When extruded through a spinneret (silk-spinning organ), the liquid hardens as it leaves the spider’s body.

As you walk along forest paths, you may feel the brush of a silken thread on your cheek. This is called a drag line, and acts as a safety precaution for the spider who is protecting itself from a lengthy fall if it loses its grip. The drag line also enables the spider to climb back up to its starting point.

If spiders wish to travel or disperse, they climb to a high point, point their belly to the heavens and extrude a ballooning thread through a spinneret. When it’s caught by a breeze, the thread pulls the spider upwards, allowing it to travel great distances.

Garden spider webs consist of about 30m of silk thread and each web is remade every two days. How do they manage to make so much silk? A spider will eat its old web to produce new silk — recycling at its best.

After the web is finished, the spider will leave a silken strand that extends to its hiding place so it can feel the slightest vibration indicating a trapped insect. Spiders are able to create two types of silk thread: a flexible woolly or sticky one for webs and a strong, sleek one for cocoons (because most spiders wrap their eggs in silk).

A spider is not an insect but an arachnid, a relative of ticks and scorpions.

Its body comes in two segments (the cephalothorax and abdomen), it has eight jointed legs and spinnerets on its abdomen.

Spiders are predators that feed mainly on live or recently killed prey such as flies, mosquitoes, butterflies, moths and sometimes other spiders. Passive-hunting spiders use webs to trap their victims, while hunters will stealthily snatch their unsuspecting quarry.

Spiders are actually of huge benefit in ridding our homes and gardens of insect invaders. However, I’m not sure that flies feel the same way.

True flies are insects in the order Diptera, which refers to the fact that they have two wings, enabling them to fly in every direction, even backwards. Their hind wings have shrunk to pin-shaped halteres that balance the insects in flight. About 125,000 fly species have been counted but there are many more as they live in all land environments except Antarctica.

There are many different subspecies that feed and reproduce in different ways, such as the Tachinids that parasitise the larvae (usually) of other insects, and the blowflies which feast on flesh.

People are not generally enamoured of having flies around, particularly as they have unappetising habits such as laying eggs on faeces and rotting flesh. The bacteria that clings to their feet is transferred to whatever they land on, whether it’s your arm, table or your

picnic. This is how flies spread diseases such as typhoid and cholera.

It’s a bit disconcerting to realise that flies landing on your food will spew liquidising enzymes on it so they can suck it up with their long tongue (proboscis). This is becasue they do not have mouthparts that can chew.

Fly feet have two uses. They contain sensors (tarsi) that enable them to taste and the feet themselves have sticky hairy footpads, enabling flies to walk on any surface without falling off. If you’ve ever tried and failed to swat a fly, it’s not you: it’s the fact that flies can see behind them using their compound eyes and have the ability to react quickly by calculating angles and changing direction to avoid threats. They are also very agile.

Despite their off-putting attributes, flies play an essential role in our natural world. They pollinate plants. They are part of the food chain that feeds other insects, birds and animals. Their larvae (maggots) break down organic matter, releasing nutrients back into the soil. Plus, they are really quite beautiful.

I would like to thank the experts who helped with my identifications and checked this article. In particular, thanks to Anke Marsh an administrator of UK Spiders and Chris Raper, an administrator of UK Diptera.

