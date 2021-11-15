John Howell gave up second job before scandal

JOHN HOWELL had a second job providing advice to SP Broadway, a public relations company that specialises in planning and development.

He received £800 a month for two hours’ work.

Mr Howell said he gave up this role on November 1 because he had too much to do in Parliament as leader of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe, a role to which he was appointed in January.

He said: “I gave it up long before the Owen Paterson business was discussed.”

Mr Howell said he had declared his second job in the proper way and that his role was limited to “strategic long-term advice”. He said he was given the role as he is an expert in communications involving planning.

Despite this, posters have been placed around Henley which suggest a link between Mr Howell’s work as an advisor and his support for the amendment.

The Welcome to Henley sign in Reading Road was changed to read “Henley on Sleaze” on Friday.

On Monday, posters appeared on a bus stop in Reading Road.

Mr Howell said: “I’m very sad to see that some people have taken to putting posters up. It’s not a particularly persuasive way of making their point.” He said he had also received emails from constituents on the subject, adding: “I find the accusations they are making in regard to corruption absolutely disgusting.”

The Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle is planning to launch a review which will look at what second jobs MPs should be able to hold and Labour MP Richard Burgeon is planning to bring forward a Bill which would ban MPs from holding second jobs, except in exceptional circumstances.

Mr Howell said: “I think MPs and others outside Parliament can benefit from MPs having other roles.”