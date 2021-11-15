Romana Gwendoline Callis — May 20, 1924-October 18, 2021

ROMANA (RO) CALLIS passed away peacefully at the Abbeycrest nursing home in Sonning Common on October 18, aged 97.

Born in Dorchester, Dorset, Romana was four when her family moved to South Oxfordshire as her father had been appointed head gardener at Kidmore End House.

The family originally lived above the stables and Romana attended Sonning Common School.

Each day she would go home for lunch and was often asked by her mother to deliver clean laundry to various homes on the way back to school.

Her dream of becoming an opera singer was not considered to be a suitable profession at this time and in 1938, at the age of 14, Romana began an apprenticeship as a tailor with Howard Brunton in Queen Victoria Street, Reading.

Five years later, she left to join Vickers Armstrong, helping the war effort by building Spitfires and often cycling to and from work in the dark.

The iconic planes were a lifelong favourite and she attended many Battle Prom concerts to enjoy the classical music but, more importantly, watch the Spitfire fly by.

When her parents moved into a new home in Kidmore End, Romana became friends with her neighbour Phyllis Callis and was introduced to her brother Kenneth (Ken).

The war years intervened but when Ken was repatriated from a prisoner of war camp and eventually returned home, their romance

blossomed.

They were married in 1947 at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End and their wedding reception was held at the Fox in Cane End.

They began married life living in Kidmore End and had four daughters. In 1963 they moved to Gallowstree Common to become the third generation to live at Fair View and continue running the family building business.

Romana assisted Ken, who was a master builder, and ran the family home, looking after the children and a menagerie of family pets and livestock, but still found time to use her renowned skills in both baking and dressmaking.

Sadly, Ken died in 1978 as a result of wounds inflicted during the war. Although a widow for more years than she was married, Romana never stopped loving the one true love of her life.

She enjoyed all types of music, ranging from classical to pop and occasionally heavy metal, courtesy of her grandson. She loved to dance and sing and always enjoyed a good party.

Romana will be remembered fondly for her community work for the Royal British Legion and Poppy Appeal, the War Widows’ Association, Gallowstree Common Village Association and both Kidmore End and Sonning Common Women’s Institutes, where she won many local and national sewing competitions.

Adored by her four daughters, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, who called her Grandie, she always enjoyed their visits and hearing about all their news and achievements.

She loved being surrounded by young people and was known as Nanny Ro by many children in the village over the years.

Romana continued to live independently at Fair View until 2016 when she needed more assistance due to her failing eyesight. This was so devastating to her as she could no longer sew or see to do the crosswords that she loved.

However, that did not stop her giving instructions to all around her on how to crochet, knit or sew and complete a crossword.

Her favourite phrase was “Use it or lose it”. Sadly, in 2019 she had a serious fall and was no longer able to stay at their beloved home, Fair View.

Romana was cared for by the dedicated staff at Abbeycrest nursing home for the final two years of her life, with family members paying regular visits.

A memorial service to celebrate Romana’s life will be held at St John the Baptist Church, Kidmore End, on Friday, November 19 at 11.30am.

In consideration of everyone, mask wearing is requested. Family flowers only. Donations to Muscular Dystrophy UK via www.memory

giving.com/romanacallis