Adrienne Rance — October 13, 1940-October 31, 2021

ADRIENNE RANCE, one of the most respected and well-loved residents of Crazies Hill, died on October 31, aged 81.

She came to the village after marrying her husband Jim 58 years ago and never left.

The couple lived at The Paddocks but enjoyed the last eight or so years of her life at Rebecca’s Cottage.

Adrienne was a linchpin of village life and devoted herself to the community.

But she was such a modest and unassuming woman that few people were aware of how much time and effort she committed to the village.

She was a co-founder of Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association and chairman of the committee for seven years.

She was a member of Cockpole Green WI for 20 years and served as president and had been a member of Wargrave Parish Council.

She was district commissioner and later president of the Garth Hunt Pony Club for 15 years and

co-founder of Henley Riding for the Disabled with Jenny Murchie, from Warren Row.

In later years, she took her turn in the kitchen at the Wargrave Luncheon Club and was a driver for Twyford, Wargrave and District Volunteer Service, which transports people unable to drive to medical and other appointments.

She was an avid supporter of the Royal British Legion, selling poppies for more than 40 years. She also enjoyed going weekly to Crazies Hill Primary School to help children learn to read.

Dick Bush, chairman of Wargrave Parish Council, said: “Adrienne was a stalwart of this community for so many years and put time into so many local organisations.

“She was a wonderful woman and a good friend and neighbour.”

Jill Tomlinson, a friend and fellow member of the WI, said: “Adrienne had an outstanding personality, very outgoing and sociable.

“She was a shining example to us all of a caring person working so hard for the benefit of the community, quietly giving extra help to those in need.”

Dave Smith, chairman of the residents’ association, said: “When Adrienne stood down after many years on the committee, she continued her involvement by agreeing to become one of the four trustees who legally own Cockpole Green on behalf of the residents.

“This was a role which Adrienne took seriously, as she did with all her endeavours, and was highly supportive of the recent rewilding scheme.

“Her advice on all things to do with the association and the village green will be sorely missed.”

Garth Hunt Pony Club said: “She became district commissioner of our club more than 40 years ago and it has been an honour for us to have called her our president ever since.

“I have been amazed how many parents have told me she was their district commissioner and have heard many funny stories about the camps she ran all those years ago.

“In later years she was always available whenever we needed her, helping with the shows. She loved presenting the rosettes and her most pleasurable task of providing the floral decorations for the tables at our area 13 competitions, carefully picked from her garden that she loved so much.

“She would always search out the burgundy sweatshirts at area competitions and took great pride introducing herself to members old and new. She was simply one of life’s givers and will be missed by so many.”

Adrienne was born in Australia in 1940. Her family travelled there by ship via the Suez Canal at the outbreak of the Second World War, leaving her father Keith Burley to run the family business in Slough.

She returned to England at the age of five.

Her childhood days were spent in Burnham, where she was a familiar sight riding her pony Clover around the village and that was how she and Jim, himself a keen horseman, first met.

They went on to marry in 1963. Theirs was a very happy marriage. Adrienne always said that Jim had been an essential support to her in her various voluntary activities and without him she could not have done so much for so long.

The couple had three children, Penny, Sarah and Hugh, and eight grandchildren, George, Will H, Katie, Millie, Harry, Will R, Ollie and Liza.

Adrienne devoted herself to caring for her beloved family.

They remember an idyllic family upbringing in the village, including annual carol singing with other villagers for fellow residents and actors Robert Morley and Dave Allen.

They also remember fondly childhood trips to Cornwall, when it took them seven hours to tow their fishing boat, packed with food and supplies, to Padstow.

While Jim travelled the country on business, Adrienne managed their smallholding of some 20 or so acres, including cattle and several hundred egg-laying chickens.

In her “spare” time, Adrienne enjoyed horse-riding, cooking, gardening and reading.

She was regularly seen walking her beloved terriers, Badger, a wedding present from Jim, Tiggy, Teeny, Archie and, most recently, Lizzy, around the village.

In short, Adrienne was a woman who loved the village and the villagers loved her. We were all lucky to have known her and will miss her very much.

A service of thanksgiving will be held later.

Donations to Sue Ryder can be made via funeral directors Tomalin & Son, Henley. Tel (01491) 575370 or email office@tomalins.co.uk

Tess Dixon