‘Mum was happiest when with her family’

EVELYN JACKSON was originally from Eddington, Kent, and moved to Sonning Common in the Sixties.

A retired secretary, she lived in Westleigh Drive and Orchard Avenue before moving to Essex Way.

She married her husband Arthur in 1950 and had five children and 14 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr Jackson died in 2014.

Mrs Jackson’s funeral was held at Reading Crematorium in Caversham on July 8 where friends said they remembered her “character and wit”.

Her daughter Helen Walker said: “Family was everything she lived for — she was never happier than when she was with family.”