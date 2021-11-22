Lest we forget: Sunday services and ceremonies held at war memorials and churches in towns and villages

REMEMBRANCE services took place across the Henley area on Sunday.

About 200 people joined a parade in Benson which went along High Street to the war memorial led by the personnel from RAF Benson, members of the Royal British Legion, veterans, scouts, cubs, guides and brownies.

Bill Pattison, who chairs the parish council, laid a wreath on behalf of the council.

He said: “It was well attended and it was great to see a lot of community groups taking part. There were so many wreaths it was unbelievable.”

There was a fly-past by aircraft from RAF Benson.

About 160 people attended a service held outside Our Lady and St John Church in Goring, including scouts and guides with their standards.

The Last Post was played on the cornet by a member of the Goring and Streatley Concert Band.

The act of commitment was led by Rev Nigel Gordon-Potts, of Goring Free Church. There was a bible reading from Isaiah and prayers were led by Rev Father Kenneth Macnab, of Our Lady and St John. The Lord’s Prayer was read and prayers were said for the Queen and the Government before the crowd sang the National Anthem.

A service was held in the Great Hall at Shiplake College for pupils, parents and staff. The guest preacher was Rev Doctor Hannah Bucke, padre to the Royal Logistics Corps. Elsewhere in the village, a service was held at St Peter and St Paul’s Church which was streamed on its YouTube channel. This was followed by a remembrance service at the war memorial in Lower Shiplake.

More than 30 people attended a remembrance event at Sonning Common village hall organised by Sue Hedges, of the Sonning Common WI. In front of the village hall Falklands war veteran Lt Cdr Alex Manning and his wife Gillian, a former Royal Naval Reserve officer, led the tributes.

Mr Manning mentioned three Sonning Common men, all former pupils of Chiltern Edge School, who had given their lives.

Pte Francis Slough, 19, of the Parachute Regiment, was killed in the Falklands in 1982, Pte Cyrus Thatcher, 19, of the Rifles, was killed in Afghanistan in 2009, and Sergeant Barry Weston, 40, of 42 Commando Royal Marines, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

A wreath was then unveiled at the memorial to Pte Slough just inside the village hall.

In Wargrave, the usual remembrance parade was not held but there was a remembrance service at St Mary’s Church led by Rev John Cook.

Another service followed at the war memorial on Mill Green where there was a two-minute silence, the laying of wreaths and the reading of the names on the memorial.

Sixty-nine poppy crosses were planted in honour of villagers who had given their lives. In Watlington residents were accompanied by the Watlington Concert Band as they walked from the town hall to the memorial in High Street.

The Last Post was played by Sarah Pullen and prayers and hymns were led by Rev Angie Patterson.

Brig Nigel Mogg called out the names of the fallen and wreaths were then laid on behalf of organisations and individuals.

Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill held a joint remembrance service at St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill followed by an act of remembrance at the war memorial in High Street, Whitchurch.

Rev James Leach led the service, which was attended by about 30 people. Wreaths were laid by Jim Donahue, chairman of Whitchurch Parish Council, and Peter Dragonetti, who represents Whitchurch on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Nick Brazil, of Whitchurch Parish Council, said: “It was an excellent service and attended by people of all ages.”

A service was held at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon conducted by Rev Canon Kevin Davies. An act of remembrance took place on Dunsden Green.

At St Barnabas’ Church in Emmer Green, there was a service with an act of remembrance and then wreath-laying at the church’s war memorial. This was followed by a communion service, which was streamed online.

Services were also held at St Margaret’s Church in Harpsden and St Leonard’s Church in Woodcote. In Kidmore End a service was held at the war memorial before continuing at St John the Baptist Church. In Nettlebed, residents joined members of the village’s branch of the Royal British Legion in a walk from the village green to the memorial at St Bartholomew’s Church, where there was a short act of remembrance followed by a service in the church.

A service for residents of Peppard and Rotherfield Greys was held at All Saints’ Church in Peppard followed by a reading of the roll of honour at the war memorial and a two-minute silence.