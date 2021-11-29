New shop backs sustainable and ethical children’s clothing

THE Children’s Shop is a new independent family-run business championing sustainable and ethical children’s clothing brands and offering a community to you and your little ones.

The shop was founded by two sisters who found themselves sharing the magical journey to motherhood during the global pandemic.

During that time, they came to understand why we’re not meant to do it alone and as Henley mums thought there was space on the high street for something a little bit different. They spent their maternity leave taking countless brainstorming walks and in March this year The Children’s Shop was born.

The Children’s Shop has partnered with independent brands that share the same values as them.

As new mummies they know how important it is to have people around you in those early days.

That’s why The Children’s Shop is more than just a shop — it’s a seamless weave of retail and wellbeing.

In their new location in Henley, they’ve brought together a group of like-minded people who are on a mission to make your lives that little easier and more enjoyable.

From yoga to acupuncture, through to sleep fairies and baby massage classes, they are proud to partner with this group of superheroes who offer something for everyone within our community.

The Children’s Shop can be found in the Gardiner Place development between the Waitrose car park and Market Place.

They currently have 30 per cent off everything as part of their Black Friday sale until Monday (November 29).

For more information, call (01491) 756238 or visit www.thechildrensshop.co.uk