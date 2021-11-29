Come and meet Santa’s reindeer helpers at Stubbings this weekend

THERE’S a new Christmas shop at Stubbings for the 2021 festive season.

They’ve been busy through the year, making improvements to their shop area.

There’s a new floor which brightens up the interior and has increased the shopping area significantly.

Stubbings is a 36-year-old family-owned business and has one of the largest ranges of Christmas trees in the Thames Valley.

No less than eight different varieties will be available in various sizes, in both cut and pot-grown formats.

The trees are UK-sourced wherever possible and are always the very best, premium quality.

Now open, Stubbings’s Christmas boutique is a treasure trove of wonderful decorations, and fun toys for the kids.

You’ll find stunning home decorations and baubles in all colours and sizes — from beloved designers such as Gisela Graham, Giftware Trading and many more.

There’s also an amazing range of Christmas lights (indoor and outdoor) to lighten up your home.

Meet Santa and his helpers…

The stunning walled garden setting of Stubbings Café matches its excellent reputation for high levels of service and quality.

The café offers a range of breakfasts, lunches and cakes/treats, along with a full range of coffees and teas throughout the week.

The nursery shop and café are open seven days a week from 9am to 4pm.

Back by popular demand they are running their festive “Breakfast with Santa” event on a number of mornings through the Christmas season.

This weekend (November 27 and 28), some of Santa’s reindeer helpers will be visiting the nursery to say hello.

To book tickets, visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk