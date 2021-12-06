New health club offers something for everyone

CAVERSHAM Health Club opened its doors in late July after extensive refurbishment of the former adult learning centre across the road from Waitrose car park.

The new local health club boasts a host of offerings including classes, a members’ lounge with complimentary refreshments, three uniquely designed studios, a state of the art gym with the latest technogym equipment, a sauna, free wifi and free private parking.

It is owned and operated by Isaac Smith Tibby and Sophie Melton, who are both Caversham residents and bring a vast combined amount of experience between them.

For 20 years they have been known and trusted in the Caversham area for their expertise and health and fitness services.

After operating their first private studio just down the road from the centre of Caversham, lockdown presented them with a new challenge and opportunity to convert the very tired building into an independent, boutique, premium health club. They have a vast timetable on offer including spin, pilates, yoga, zumba, barre, lift, boxing, circuits, strength training and many more. All members also benefit from a full gym induction, a full fitness assessment including a bespoke report and a personalised gym programme — which you can get refreshed every two months. It’s the perfect package as we head into the New Year.

Not only does their facility provide everyone with a bespoke health and fitness experience, it has created a lovely space for members to socialise and relax in.

For a full tour of the club just pop by and say hi and you will be welcomed in and shown around the truly incredible transformation of this old school building dating from the mid-1800s in the heart of Caversham.

Join them at the Caversham late night shopping event on Friday, December 3, from 5pm to 9.30pm, for mulled wine, Prosecco and mince pies with vouchers, merchandise and special December membership offers available.