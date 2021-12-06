Come and snaffle a mince pie

HEMDEAN House School will be at the late-night shopping event in Caversham tonight (Friday), singing carols and giving away mince pies and goodies. Please do stop by and grab one.

Hemdean House regularly supports our local community, and we are part of the Caversham Traders’ Association.

Most recently, we have been collecting unwanted gifts for the Reverse Santa for Reading Family Aid at Fourbears Book Shop.

Our school provides education for children from four to 11 and we accept in-year admissions, providing there is space in the year group.

Please contact admissions by emailing admissions@

hemdeanhouse.co.uk or call 0118 947 2590 option two.