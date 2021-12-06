Pottery painting on offer at festive event

ONCE again, Art Jam Studio is taking part in Caversham’s late-night Christmas shopping event from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, December 3.

The studio will be offering a “lucky dip” system of 10 per cent to 20 per cent off all pottery painting undertaken during the evening.

The last sitting time to paint will be 7.30pm, to finish by 8pm.

There will also be many gifts ideas and cards to purchase by local artists and crafters, as well as the lovely Caversham calendars designed by local artist Janina Maher.

Courses and workshops run regularly in the studio and are many and varied — from painting with alcohol inks, bookbinding, Gelli plate printing, glass-fusing, copper foiling and ceramics.

New for 2022, an introductory course learning to paint with oils is planned, as well as offering studio space to GCSE and A-level art students to support their work.

Regular sessions at Art Jam include after-school clubs, birthday parties and the ever popular adult painting and pinot evenings twice a month — one painting on canvas and the other painting on pottery.

Pottery painting is by appointment every day during opening hours and the choice of pottery to paint is vast and increasing all the time.

For Christmas there are four different sizes of baubles to choose from, numerous hanging ornaments, keepsake trees, snowmen, Santas, reindeer, angels, shelf-sitting elves and many more.

And of course we will help with baby hand and foot prints to help create those special keepsakes.

Check our website for details of upcoming workshops, events and activities.

• Art Jam Studio is open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays. For more information, call 0118 946 4417, email info@

artjamstudio.co.uk or visit www.artjamstudio.co.uk