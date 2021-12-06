It’s the perfect excuse to party

HERE at The Last Crumb, we love a party and after the year we’ve all had Christmas is the perfect excuse.

Join us to experience Christmas vibes in full swing this festive season — the halls will be decked, the pizza ovens heated up, and sprouts on pizzas will be making an appearance once again. Yes, that’s right. Sprouts. On. Pizza. Delicious!

Whether it’s time for your annual work party, big family gathering or just an excuse to get out of the house on a weekday night, we’d love to see you this Christmas.

For groups bigger than eight people we ask for pre-booking, including a small deposit via our website.

For all other group sizes, you can use the pub as you usually would by either booking on the website up to 24 hours before, or just by popping in to see us.

Oh, and don’t forget to try our famous Christmas specials — Eat Yer Sprouts pizza and The Cheesemas burger (vegan options available) are back this year and we couldn’t be more excited. Let us know what you think on social media.

Merry Christmas, folks!