Artists drawing on natural inspiration

A GROUP of five artists inspired by the natural world are joining forces to show their work at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery from Thursday.

Enchantment Found is the title of the exhibition being staged by Katy Garrod, Sue Hughes, Natalie Day, Alison Berrett and Julia Ogborne.

Katy and Sue both live in Henley and are members of the town’s arts and crafts guild.

Katy, who previously worked as a veterinary surgeon, is a self-taught artist who has drawn and painted all her life.

She now expresses her enchantment with nature through abstract and semi-abstract art.

Sue creates her artworks by hand weaving on a rigid heddle loom using predominantly hand-dyed natural fibres, particularly merino wool.

Natalie is inspired by the post-industrial landscape of Cornwall and Wales.

She says: “I gather materials from these locations to make paints for my work as I seek to express ideas of permanence versus impermanence, construction and deconstruction, natural versus manufactured.”

Alison’s work is embedded in landscape themes such as weather, light and scale.

She draws inspiration from the West Oxfordshire landscape with its huge open skies as well as from trips to the coast.

Julia is an abstract and semi-abstract landscape artist working mainly with acrylic paints.

She is particularly intrigued by the contrast of light and shadow, wonder and mystery.

The exhibition runs until Tuesday, December 7 at the gallery in Upper Market Place. Entry is free and all artworks are for sale.

There will also be a chance to meet the artists from 2pm to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday).

For more information, visit www.facebook.com and search for “Katy Garrod Art”. Alternatively, vist www.katygarrodart.com