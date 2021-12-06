Farm shop and plant centre’s putting customer service first

HARE Hatch Sheeplands looks forward to taking care of all your Christmas needs.

This community-oriented family-run farm shop and plant centre near Twyford is always genuinely pleased to offer all their customers the friendliest, most helpful service.

In the farm shop you’ll find a huge array of local and artisan foods. Local and British produce can be found in greengrocery, beers, free range eggs, honey, breads and cakes.

This Christmas they have some wonderful European favourites — stollen, panettone and gingerbread — as well as a fine range of Christmas cakes, puddings and pies, many in their free-from range.

If you’re looking to spend less time cooking and more time with family and friends, why not select from the wonderful frozen foods from Cook? They have their own Christmas range and oh so many meals and desserts suitable for entertaining.

Choose from the kings and queens of the fresh Christmas trees and locally hand-made wreaths and table centres from the comfort of the indoor sales area. Christmas house plants will also make an excellent long-lasting gift.

In addition to a full menu with fair-trade coffees, homemade scones, soups and more, the coffee shop does a great breakfast and a Sunday roast, with top-quality ingredients sourced from farm shop and butchery.

• Full details can be found here on the Hare Hatch Sheeplands website at www.

harehatchsheeplands.co.uk