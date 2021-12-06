Kent tops UK list of most car accidents

THE UK’s top 10 most dangerous regions for drivers in terms of accident numbers have been revealed — but the good news is that Oxfordshire does not make the list.

Research by motorcycling outfitters Motolegends found that Kent was top of the list, with a reported 49,216 incidents involving 92,310 vehicles since 2009. Next up were Surrey (43,155 accidents) and Essex (34,799).

Completing the top 10 are: Lancashire (34,740), Hampshire (34,018), Birmingham (31,482), Hertfordshire (28,544), Lincolnshire (25,132), West Sussex (23,072) and Staffordshire (21,601).

The highest number of accidents occur on a Friday during the afternoon and evening rush hour.