Monday, 06 December 2021

Tiles are now to be found everywhere

ONCE confined to the bathroom and kitchen, tiles are now versatile and safe enough for a whole host of uses, including flooring throughout the home.

The products we import and stock are robust enough to stand up to all the challenges of modern living, whether it is messy kids, muddy pets or careless adults.

Water spills and dirt can be wiped away with no risk of damage.

Our large showroom displays are grouted and clearly lit to demonstrate exactly how our tiles will look once installed. We also offer free loan of samples — as many as you like.

For more information, visit www.cavtiles.co.uk

