Hair salon’s been cutting it for a decade

WHEN milestones in your life come along it gives you a gentle reminder to look back and reflect on your time.

Albert Fields has been looking after the hair care needs of its wonderful clients for the past 10 years.

I am extremely grateful to our loyal clients and caring, knowledgeable team, and looking forward to a future of exciting developments for the salon.

The salon has evolved over the years and its focus is providing excellent hair care in a sustainable way.

We strive to move forward and improve our efforts in this area, partnering with Davines.

Davines is an Italian hair care brand with sustainability in its DNA.

A word of wisdom from David Bolatti, the president and owner of Davines:

“The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with nature.” — J Campbell

We aim to provide a service that reflects this sentiment.

Sarah Collins, salon owner

