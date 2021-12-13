Hair salon’s been cutting it for a decade

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
WHEN milestones in your life come along it gives you a gentle reminder to look back and reflect on your time.
Albert Fields has been looking after the hair care needs of its wonderful clients for the past 10 years.
I am extremely grateful to our loyal clients and caring, knowledgeable team, and looking forward to a future of exciting developments for the salon.
The salon has evolved over the years and its focus is providing excellent hair care in a sustainable way.
We strive to move forward and improve our efforts in this area, partnering with Davines.
Davines is an Italian hair care brand with sustainability in its DNA.
A word of wisdom from David Bolatti, the president and owner of Davines:
“The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with nature.” — J Campbell
We aim to provide a service that reflects this sentiment.
Sarah Collins, salon owner
13 December 2021
More News:
Villagers flock to arcade for Christmas celebrations
HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say