Jackie Page — April 12, 1934-November 13, 2021

JACKIE PAGE passed away on Saturday, November 13.

She had lived in Henley for 15 years and was known for her stylish fashion sense, beauty and vivacious personality.

Jackie enjoyed a highly successful career in the Fifties and Sixties as both a photographic fashion model and a catwalk model working for Dior in Paris.

An avid bridge player, she belonged to Hambleden Bridge Club, Phyllis Court Club Bridge Club and Wallingford Bridge Club, where she played regularly and had many friends.

She was a talented artist and enjoyed classes and exhibitions connected with the Henley Arts and Craft Guild. For many years, she participated in the annual Old Fire Station Gallery exhibition and helped support the guild.

Her voluntary work included helping the Henley Volunteer Drivers and Oxfam and collecting for the Poppy Appeal with the Royal British Legion.

Jackie lived a long and interesting life and thrived during her time in Henley.

She loved the town and will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her.

She leaves two daughters, Giselle and Victoria, and a grandson, Max.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Great Tythe Barn at Bix Manor on Tuesday (December 14) at noon.