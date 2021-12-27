‘Shake-up must not affect patients’ access to care’

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire registered with GPs in Berkshire or Buckinghamshire have not received the same information on local coronavirus pandemic actions as those with Oxfordshire GPs, claims a councillor.

Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, wants assurances that county boundaries will not cause similar issues when the new Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and West Berkshire Integrated Care System takes over from the NHS Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group in April.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oxfordshire health overview and scrutiny committee, Councillor Gawrysiak said: “Historically, healthcare and schools always followed after 50 per cent of a development had been built so therefore you’d get half of the houses built with no doctors and no schools.

“We would always prefer if big housing is going to be built that the facilities are in place beforehand. The integrated care system should be reviewing healthcare in Oxfordshire even though they cover other areas as well.

“We definitely need a review of healthcare in Oxfordshire to ensure people have access to it.”

The integrated care system says the biggest increases in the number of older people in Oxfordshire are in South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse and this will bring more demand for services for those with complex needs. A spokesman for the commissioning group said: “The integrated care board will be tasked with commissioning high quality health and care services that respond to the needs of people across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and West Berkshire.

“This will be achieved at a place-based level, allowing each area to work with local partners and developers around proposed housing initiatives to ensure we can manage effectively any increase in population growth.”